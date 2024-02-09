Kingston: Man Charged with Assisting Suicide

The Ulster County D.A. charged a retired physician from Tucson, Arizona, with allegedly helping a woman commit suicide on Nov. 9 at a Super 8 hotel.

According to the Daily Freeman, evidence at the scene suggested to investigators that a second person was in the room at the time of death. Stephen P. Miller, 85, was arrested in Arizona on Feb. 2 and charged with manslaughter and assault.

Miller, who was released on bail, volunteers for a “death-with-dignity” organization, his attorney, Jeffrey Lichtman, told the Daily Freeman. The Ulster County woman had contacted the group because she was in “chronic, debilitating pain,” he said.

“We believe that Dr. Miller’s actions were in an advisory and counseling role and did not rise to the level of a violation of the criminal statute,” Lichtman said.

Newburgh: Four School Board Members Resign

Four members of the Newburgh School Board, including its president, resigned earlier this month because of what they said were conflicts with the other five trustees and the superintendent, according to the Mid Hudson News.

Darren Stridiron, Ryan Lamar, Renee Green and Debra Bouley left the board, with Stridiron accusing the majority of ceding control to the superintendent.

In a letter to the community, Lamar said nothing had changed since the former superintendent took a paid leave of absence until his contract ran out. “We are in the same ship, with the largely same crew and the same course,” Lamar said.

The board can continue to function as long as the five remaining members are present.

Newburgh: Schools Settle Lawsuits for $11 Million

The Newburgh school district has quietly settled two lawsuits for $11 million over alleged sexual abuse by a gym teacher and coach in the 1970s, according to the Journal News.

The lawsuits were filed in 2019 by two women who alleged that, decades earlier, when they were in elementary school, Sherman Memmelaar had sexually abused them. Three days after the story of the lawsuit broke, he killed himself, leaving a note that proclaimed his innocence.

The Journal News learned this month from a public-records request that the district agreed in September to pay Sandra Burke $8.25 million and Alicia Kirby $2.75 million. The payments are not covered by insurance.

The paper noted that the two cases are among nearly 11,000 lawsuits brought in New York by people alleging they had been sexually abused as children. A 2019 state law temporarily lifted the statute of limitations.

Scarsdale: Weekly Newspapers Close

After 105 years in print, the weekly Scarsdale Inquirer suspended publication last month because of financial shortfalls.

The family that owns the paper also shuttered the Record-Review, which covered Bedford, Pound Ridge and Lewisboro, and the Rivertowns Enterprise, which covered Hastings-on-Hudson, Irvington, Ardsley and Dobbs Ferry.

According to the Local News Initiative at Northwestern University, in July 2023 New York state had 211 weekly newspapers, a drop of 10 percent from the year before.