TRIVIA ROYALTY — Unplanned Obsolescence won the annual trivia night hosted by the Haldane School Foundation on Jan. 27 at Industrial Arts Brewing Co. in Beacon, although it took a tiebreaker to push past the East Mountain Rhodes Scholars. Shown, from left, are Scott Bailey, Brian Grahn, Lyle Booth, Bettina Utz, Aaron Freimark, Maureen Lecaro, Trevor Knight and Claudia Dizenzo. (Photo by Luz Bailey)

JOB WELL DONE — Putnam County on Tuesday (Feb. 6) recognized Chief Robert Boddie (left) of the Continental Village Fire Department and Chief Jeffrey Phillips (second from left) of the Cold Spring Fire Co. for rescuing an adult and child from a burning building in Cortlandt on Jan. 15. To the right of the firefighters are Legislator Nancy Montgomery, County Executive Kevin Byrne, Philipstown Supervisor John Van Tassel, Nelsonville Mayor Chris Winward and Cold Spring Mayor Kathleen Foley. (Photo by Leonard Sparks)

SHOOTERS ADVANCE — Seven Philipstown students advanced on Feb. 4 at the district competition of the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship in Hopewell Junction. Elizabeth Sexton (age 9), Winter Steltz (10), Diarmuid Cotter (10), Jack Fitzgerald (13), Alain Swan (11), Lughan McIlwaine (12) and Natalia Corless (11) and will next compete in the regional contest in Poughkeepsie on Feb. 25. (Photo provided)