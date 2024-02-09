Tony Brown (1960-2024)

Anthony Mark “Tony” Brown, 64, a longtime resident also known to family and friends as “Mr. Brown,” “Pop Brown” or “The Mayor,” died Feb. 1 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

He was born in Yonkers on Jan. 26, 1960, the son of James and Arvenia (Jackson) Brown. On Jan. 17, 1980, he married a high school sweetheart, Patricia Renee Lawrence.

Tony served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1978 to 1982, earning multiple decorations, including the Meritorious Mast for service.

He was employed for several years in the facilities management department at the VA Hudson Valley Medical Center at Castle Point and later, until his retirement, in logistics support with C&S Wholesalers.

Tony had a great love of music and all things science fiction. He was a fan of Star Trek and enjoyed attending television talk shows as an audience member. He loved family barbecues, taking tremendous pride in grilling for friends and other members of the community. His love for animals and gentle nature made him the perfect friend for any wildlife he would encounter, his family said.

Along with his mother and his wife of 44 years, Tony is survived by his children: Chína Payne (Talvin), Cerrone Brown (Aimee), Demora Jones (Wayne), Shaniqua Brown and Lamarr Brown (Hope); and 10 grandchildren: Tajh, Jordan, Mason, Adrian, Gianna, Symphony, Aria, Lyra, Jah’Ziah and Prince. He is also survived by his brothers, Michael Brown and Christopher Brown.

His family will gather with friends to remember and honor Tony at Libby Funeral Home, 55 Teller Ave., in Beacon from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday (Feb. 10), and military honors will be rendered at 11 a.m. by the U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard.

Fred Campbell Jr. (1957-2024)

Fred L. “Devine” Campbell Jr., 66, died Feb. 4.

He was born July 13, 1957, in Beacon, the son of Fred and Eleanor (Mima) Campbell. After graduating from Beacon High School, he worked in several fields that he loved. Most recently, he spent 18 years as an assistant in the kitchen at Max’s on Main.

Fred loved fishing and the outdoors, joking and making people laugh. He connected with every individual he came into contact with, but most importantly he loved helping others when he could, his family said.

Along with his mother, he is survived by his children, Chris Brown, Yvonne Johnson, Shadisha Johnson and Sharabia Campbell; and his siblings: Yvonne Norris (Jim), Mary Mima, Bruce Campbell and Craig Campbell.

He is also served by his grandchildren: Nyeisha Brown, Kiyanna Brown, Naszhonique Johnson-Marshall, Myasia Lewis, Niara Johnson and A’Myarah Johnson, Jordan Campbell, Lord Born Campbell Jr., Sincere Campbell, Messiah Campbell and Jai’Von McKinney; and great-grandchildren: La’Meir Thrasher, Mateo Miranda and Aroura Fryar.

His father; his son, Lord Born Devine Johnson-Campbell; and a brother, Russell Mima, died earlier. Services will be private.

Atiim Frett (1975-2024)

Gerard Atiim Frett, 49, died Jan. 29.

He was born in Trinidad on Jan. 9, 1975, the son of Gerald Frett and Rosita Ruiz and the third of six siblings. He attended Charlotte Amalie High School in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, and loved football and basketball.

His illness began during his sophomore year in high school. He would be playing football and getting headaches. One day he collapsed at school and he was airlifted to Puerto Rico, where he was diagnosed with kidney failure. His medical team arranged for him to be admitted to the Westchester Medical Center for treatment and he eventually moved to Beacon.

After one of his stays in the hospital, he became a member of Mid-Hudson Church of Christ in Poughkeepsie.

Although Atiim spent much of his life in the hospital, it didn’t stop him from working when his health allowed, including at Southern Dutchess News and as a taxi driver and as medical transport driver who took patients to and from their treatments.

He loved soul food, was crazy about fried plantains, and loved being with young people, hanging out with his friends and having a good time, his family said. He had an easygoing personality and was compassionate and approachable. He genuinely cared for others, his family said.

Along with his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Mila Frett; and his siblings, Debra Quamina, Aytia Frett, Kadesha Frett-Bailey, Rasheeda Bocus, Asa Bocus and Bryan Quamina. His sister, Sunshine, died earlier.

Family and friends will gather on Feb. 17 from 11 to 11:50 a.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St., in Beacon. A funeral service will be held at noon.

Russ Gremillot (1935-2024)

Russell Dean Gremillot, 88, a resident of Beacon since 2020 and previously of Palm Springs, California, and the Bronx, died Feb. 4 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Born in New York City on Oct. 3, 1935, he was the son of Ferdinand “Freddy” and Edna (Dean) Gremillot. On May 20, 1956, he married Jean Smilovich.

Russ worked as a purchasing agent for Columbia University. After he and Jean retired, they moved to Palm Springs in 2000. A lifelong lover of music and singing, Russ was able to pursue his love of entertaining there, playing trombone and sing at local clubs. He also volunteered at the local Mizell Senior Center in Palm Springs, playing at their jazz events. His sense of humor was legendary and he was always ready with a charming anecdote or a classic joke, his family said.

In addition to his wife, Russ is survived by his children, Russell Gremillot and Renee Gremillot (William Birnbaum); his grandchildren, Michael Birnbaum and Christine Birnbaum; and his siblings, Gloria Sauerwein and Robert Gremillot (Barbara).

Calling hours will be held Feb. 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. at McHoul Funeral Home, 895 Route 82, in Hopewell Junction. A funeral service will take place at 4 p.m., followed by a reception at Daddy-O’s, 3 Turner St., in Hopewell Junction. Memorial donations may be made to Lighthouse for the Blind (longislandlighthouse.net).

Concetta Todd (1923-2024)

Concetta F. Todd, 100, a Beacon High School graduate who had lived in Chelsea since 1954, died Feb. 5 at her home.

She was born March 26, 1923, in Peekskill, the daughter of Frank and Rose (Marinucci) Frederick. On Aug. 30, 1947, she married John Todd, who died in 2011.

Because of her father’s job, Concetta attended many schools before the family settled in Beacon. After graduating from BHS in 1939, she attended Packard Business School in New York City and graduated in 1941. She worked as a secretary at Beacon Piece and Dye until her marriage in 1947.

In 1962 she resumed her career as a secretary and in 1979 took a job at IBM, retiring in 1984. While there, she received the highest suggestion award ever awarded to a secretary in this area.

Concetta loved to cook and bake, often making cinnamon buns on snow days for all the kids who stopped by. Her favorite sport was swimming and she taught many Chelsea children to swim over the years.

She is survived by her children, Paula Gay (John) and John Todd Jr. (Ardra); her grandchildren, Michael Todd (Elisabeth) and Melissa Webb (Michael), and her great-grandchildren, Liam Todd, Haley Todd, Emily Webb and Sarah Webb.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Feb. 8 at St. John the Evangelist in Beacon, followed by interment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joachim-St. John the Evangelist (stjoachim-stjohn.org) or a charity of one’s choice.