Here is how our House members and New York’s two senators voted on select issues during the legislative weeks ending Feb. 9, as reported by Targeted News Service. Click here for previous votes.

Michael Lawler (R), District 17 (including Philipstown)

Lawler, 37, was elected to Congress in 2022. From 2021 to 2022, he was a Republican member of the state Assembly from the 97th district in Rockland County. A graduate of Suffern High School, he holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Manhattan College. He is a former director of the state Republican Party and former deputy town supervisor of Orangetown. Pat Ryan (D), District 18 (including Beacon)

Ryan, 41, was elected to Congress in 2022. Formerly the county executive of Ulster, he grew up in Kingston and holds a bachelor’s degree in international politics from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and a master’s degree in security studies from Georgetown. Ryan served in the U.S. Army as a combat intelligence officer from 2004 to 2009, including two tours in Iraq. He is also a former technology executive.

Trust Fund for Aid to Indians

The House on Feb. 5 passed the Udall Foundation Reauthorization Act (H.R. 2882) by a vote of 350-58. Sponsored by Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-Ariz.), it reauthorizes for five years (through fiscal 2028) the trust fund for the Udall Foundation, which awards college scholarships and provides other aid to American Indian and environmental causes. Ciscomani said that since being founded by Congress in 1992, the Udall Foundation has been “committed to the values of civility, integrity and consensus.”

Michael Lawler (R-17, including Philipstown) voted yes

Pat Ryan (D-18, including Beacon) voted yes

Labor Trafficking

The House on Feb. 5, by a vote of 407-0, passed the Enhancing Detection of Human Trafficking Act (H.R. 443), sponsored by Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Mich.) to require the Labor Department to train agency employees on ways to detect and help law enforcement agencies detect human trafficking. Walberg said Labor employees “often have a frontline opportunity to identify patterns of forced labor,” and training them would aid the effort to eradicate trafficking in human labor.

Michael Lawler (R-17, including Philipstown) voted yes

Pat Ryan (D-18, including Beacon) voted yes

Impeaching Homeland Security Secretary

The House on Feb. 6, by a 216-214 vote, rejected a resolution (H. Res. 863), sponsored by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) that would have impeached Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for “willfully violating federal laws regarding immigration and border security, with resulting harms from an increase in illegal immigration and fentanyl imports into the U.S.” Taylor Greene said: “His willful refusal to secure the border has bankrupted communities, closed down U.S. schools that our children attend, drowned hospitals, and incapacitated law enforcement, while empowering criminal cartels and illegal aliens.” A resolution opponent, Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) called it “an affront to the United States Constitution, it will do nothing to solve challenges at our border, and it is a baseless attack on a dedicated public servant.”

Michael Lawler (R-17, including Philipstown) voted yes

Pat Ryan (D-18, including Beacon) voted no

Funding for Israel-Hamas War

The House voted on Feb. 6, 250-180, to reject the Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act (H.R. 7217), sponsored by Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.) The bill would have provided $17.6 billion to support Israel in its ongoing war following the Hamas attacks last October, including both aid to Israel and funding for U.S. military forces in the Middle East. Calvert said it “resupplies Israel’s defensive capabilities, restores America’s defense industry to replenish our stocks, funds necessary operations for our forces in the region, and sends a strong signal that the United States will not back down.” An opponent, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) said the funding would aid the continuation of what he called a brutal war that has harmed thousands of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Michael Lawler (R-17, including Philipstown) voted yes

Pat Ryan (D-18, including Beacon) voted no

Health Care Services

The House on Feb. 7, by a 211-208 vote, passed the Protecting Health Care for All Patients Act (H.R. 485), sponsored by Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.). The bill would bar Medicaid, Medicare and other federal government and federally funded health care programs from pricing products and services based on a quality-adjusted life years standard (QALYs) that accounts for factors such as a patient’s age, disability, and life expectancy. Rodgers said: “Measurements like QALYs remove the consideration of unique circumstances and health conditions of a patient and their doctor’s judgment from deciding what is best for the patient.” An opponent, Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) criticized the use of a cut in funding for the Prevention and Public Health Fund to offset higher costs due to the bill, and also claimed that the bill’s language “will be used to bar the use of any value measures by the federal government” to negotiate prices for prescription drugs.

Michael Lawler (R-17, including Philipstown) voted yes

Pat Ryan (D-18, including Beacon) voted no

SENATE



Judging Trade Disputes

The Senate on Feb. 5 confirmed, by a 76-0 vote, the nomination of Joseph Laroski to be a judge on the U.S. Court of International Trade. Laroski was an assistant secretary in the International Trade Commission at the Commerce Department from 2017 to 2021; since then, and before 2016, his career has been as a private practice lawyer. A supporter, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), cited “his extensive experience in international trade litigation, both in private practice and the federal government.”

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voted yes

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) voted yes

Deputy State Secretary

The Senate on Feb. 6, by a 92-5 vote, confirmed the nomination of Kurt Campbell to be deputy Secretary of State. Campbell has been an official on the National Security Council, specializing in Indo-Pacific affairs, since January 2021, and previously was a diplomat, military official, and consultant on Asia. A supporter, Sen. Benjamin Cardin (D-Md.), said Campbell was “among the most experienced and most capable officials to be nominated to this position.”

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voted yes

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) voted yes

Federal Judge in Oregon



The Senate on Feb. 6, by a vote of 54-44, confirmed the nomination of Amy Baggio to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for Oregon. A federal public defender in the district from 2002 to 2013, Baggio then went into private practice until 2019, when she became a judge on the Multnomah County court. A supporter, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said: “In addition to being fair, she has consistently demonstrated an ability to make thoughtful decisions that protect communities and their values.”

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voted yes

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) voted yes

Immigration Policies and Foreign Aid



The Senate on Feb. 7, by a 50-49 vote, rejected a cloture motion to proceed to consideration of a bill (H.R. 815) that would have made numerous changes to U.S. immigration policy, including increased funding for personnel, facilities, and equipment, and changes to screening procedures for immigrants who make asylum claims, and provided military aid to Ukraine, Taiwan, and Israel. A supporter, Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.), said it “strengthens our asylum laws, so we can get to actual asylees faster, and those who are gaming the system are turned around” rather than admitted into the U.S. An opponent, Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), said the bill failed to end the catch-and-release practice for illegal immigrants, meaning “additional or continued incentives for people to come to the country illegally, knowing they will be released into the interior.” A three-fifths majority was required for approval. A revised version of the bill, without immigration provisions, was later taken up by the Senate. Schumer voted no for procedural reasons.

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voted no

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) voted yes

Supplemental Military Spending

The Senate on Feb. 8 voted, 67-32, to approve cloture to end debate on the motion to proceed to consideration of a bill (H.R. 815) that would provide about $95 billion for military spending and humanitarian assistance, including aid to Ukraine, Taiwan and Israel. A bill supporter, Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called it “essential for our national security; for the security of our friends in Ukraine, in Israel; for humanitarian aid for innocent civilians in Gaza; and for Taiwan.”

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voted yes

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) voted yes