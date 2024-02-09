Residents asked to call if they encountered

The Putnam County Department of Health issued an alert on Friday (Feb. 9) after a feral cat found in Putnam Valley tested positive for rabies.

The cat was recovered near Peekskill Hollow Road and Tinker Hill Road. The department asks any residents who may have come into contact with the animal, shown at right, to call the office at 845-808-1390. Rabies staff can be reached 24/7. Rabies is nearly 100 percent fatal once a person begins showing signs and symptoms.

Earlier this week, the cat was taken to a veterinarian, and rabies was confirmed by a lab test on Feb. 8. The department noted this is the second case of confirmed rabies in Putnam Valley this year.

Strange behavior in an animal, such as acting unusually aggressive or tame, excited, irritable or lethargic, may be a sign of rabies. Promptly report any animal bite or contact with a wild animal to the Health Department at 845-808-1390. After hours or on weekends, press extension 3 to leave a message for a prompt return call.