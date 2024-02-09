Robert Colwell Petrucelli, 82, of Cold Spring died Feb. 3 at his home, surrounded by family members.

He was born Feb. 28, 1941, in Meriden, Connecticut, the son of Dr. Rocco and Marguerite (Colwell) Petrucelli, a registered nurse. He had one brother, Dr. Rocco Joseph Petrucelli III. Robert married Diane Salomonsen of Orange, Connecticut, in 1978.

After Diane’s death, Robert later married Jayme Kreider, originally from Patterson, Louisiana, in 1983. They had a daughter, Laura, who had two children, Riley and Jose.

Robert was a loving and proud father and grandfather, his family said. He worked as an architect, mostly in the Hudson Valley, for 40 years, after earning a master’s degree in architecture from the Pratt Institute.

Friends may call on Feb. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott St., in Cold Spring. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Feb. 10 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 1 Chestnut St., in Cold Spring, followed by interment at Milford Cemetery in Milford, Connecticut.