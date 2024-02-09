Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

FRI 16

Harlem Wizards

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

bit.ly/wizards-beacon

The Wizards will take on a team of district teachers and staff as a benefit for the Rombout Middle School PTO, Beacon High School PTSO and Beacon High School National Honor Society. Cost: $20 ($15 students, $25 to $125 for reserved seats, ages 3 and younger free)





SAT 17

Spaghetti Dinner

COLD SPRING

5 – 7 p.m. American Legion

10 Cedar St.

Enjoy a meal to benefit the Auxiliary. Cost: $15 ($10 for 6 to 12, free for 6 and younger)

KIDS & FAMILY

TUES 13

Teen Palentine’s Day

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades 6 and higher are invited to make friendship bracelets and enjoy treats. Registration required.

TUES 13

Black History Storytime

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St.

putnamhistorymuseum.org

In this program co-hosted with the Butterfield Library, children ages 4 to 7 can learn about Harriet Tubman and the local connection to the Underground Railroad. Registration required.

THURS 15

SEL Storytime

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in kindergarten through second grade can enjoy stories about managing the grouchies during this social and emotional learning time. Registration required.

THURS 15

Escape Room

BEACON

3:45 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Children and teenagers ages 11 and older will team up to solve clues and make it out in time. Registration required.

SAT 17

Washington’s Birthday

NEWBURGH

Noon – 3 p.m.

Washington’s Headquarters

84 Liberty St. | facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters

The historic site will have reenactments, cake, music and crafts. Also SUN 18, MON 19.





SAT 17

Art Supply Swap

BEACON

12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Pick up gently used supplies for arts and crafts projects. Drop off donations from noon to 5 p.m. on FRI 16.

SUN 18

Ollie Storytime

COLD SPRING

10:30 a.m. Split Rock Books

97 Main St. | 845-265-2080

splitrockbks.com

Nicole Vitale and illustrator Sarah Monck will share their illustrated book, followed by a craft.

NATURE & OUTDOORS

Sat 10

Open Barn

WAPPINGERS FALLS

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

Visit the sheep, cows and other animals. Guides will answer questions. Also SUN 11. Continues on weekends through November.

SAT 10

Maple Sugar Tours

CORNWALL

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506

hhnaturecenter.org

Choose from a short walk at noon or 3 p.m. or a longer hike at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. to see the process of tapping trees and cooking sap to make syrup. Also SUN 11 and weekends through March 3. Cost: $15 ($12 members, ages 4 and younger free)

FRI 16

Great Backyard Bird Count

birdcount.org

With 15 minutes of observation, share what birds you see and how many as part of this citizen scientists assignment. Watch a webinar and sign up online. Counts can be submitted through MON 19.

SAT 17

Winter Seed Sowing

COLD SPRING

1 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

The Philipstown Garden Club will have seeds and supplies to get a head start on the growing season. The snow date is SUN 18. Registration required.

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 10

Michael Raab: Summer of ’66

BEACON

1 – 3 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

This display of photographs of the St. Andrew’s youth summer camp by Michael Raab is part of the library’s West End Story exhibits. Through March 3.

SAT 10

Dialogue in a Variable Key

BEACON

2 – 4 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass

162 Main St. | 845-440-0068

hudsonbeachglass.com

Works by Eleni Smolen and Susanna Ronner will be on view in a curated experience that creates a conversation between their art. Through March 3.

SAT 10

Art of the Garden

BEACON

4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery

150 Main St. | 845-831-6346

bannermancastle.org

The group exhibit will include pieces by more than 20 artists. Through April 7.

SAT 10

5th Annual Glow-in-the-Dark Show

BEACON

5 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.

212-255-2505 | clutter.co

The gallery will be lit in black to showcase neon works that pop in UV light. Zimot will also have a solo show. Through March 1.

SAT 10

Animal Kingdom

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects

484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com

This show by Enne Tesse features her fabric and textile works. Through March 2.

SAT 10

Loren Eiferman / Midori Furutate

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | baugallery.org

Meg Beaudoin’s wood-fired ceramics will fill Gallery 1, while in Gallery 2, Eiferman and Furutate will mount Alchemy / Paper and Sticks. Mary McFerran’s Climate Line will be in the Beacon Room. Through March 3.

SAT 10

A Hidden Quiet

BEACON

7 – 9:30 p.m. Distortion Society

155 Main St. | distortionsociety.com

Taj Campman’s abstract paintings in oil, acrylic and pencil will be on view through April 6.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 10

Storytelling Class

BEACON

10:30 a.m. Beahive

6 Eliza St. | bit.ly/oneill-storytelling

Bridget O’Neill, a podcast host and Moth storyteller, will lead a series of four workshops on developing and delivering a story. Cost: $190

SAT 10

Magnificent Menopause

COLD SPRING

11:30 a.m. Ascend Center

75 Main St. | ascendcenter.com

Dani Locastro and Katya Varlamova will lead this workshop, which includes yoga and herbal tonics with a focus on menopause. Cost: $55

SUN 11

Washington Project

NEWBURGH

3 p.m. Ritz Theater | 107 Broadway

facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters

Watch theatrical and musical performances created by Hudson Valley students about historical events involving George Washington. This event is a collaboration between the Washington’s Headquarters State Historic Site and Safe Harbors. Free

THURS 15

To Salt or Not to Salt

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Does adding salt to a cup of tea make it taste better? A chemist recommended it but many do not agree. Let’s test it out. Registration required.

THURS 15

How Earth Scientists Learn About Climate Change

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon Sloop Club

2 Red Flynn Drive | 845-463-4660

beaconsloopclub.org

Kirsten Menking, the director of environmental studies at Vassar College, will give a presentation on her work using sediment samples from Lake Minnewaska and Lake Mohonk to reconstruct the climate history of Shawangunk Ridge. Free



STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 10

Florencia en El Amazonas

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

See the Met premiere in a high-definition livestream of the Daniel Catán opera inspired by the magical realism of Gabriel Garcia Marquez. Soprano Ailyn Pérez will sing the lead. Cost: $30 ($28 members, $23 children)

SAT 10

Cirque Zuma Zuma

PEEKSKILL

5 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The African performers will lead a cultural journey of awe-inspiring talent. Cost: $25 to $40





SAT 10

You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

beaconplayers.com

The Beacon Players Younger Company will stage the musical based on the Charles Schulz comic strip Peanuts. Cost: $10

MON 12

Love Songs & Lattes

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

beaconplayers.com

The Beacon Players will host a Valentine’s coffeehouse with music and songs. Cost: $10 (free for ages 6 and younger)

TUES 13

Lines of Demarcation

BEACON

6 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

foundationforbeaconschools.org

This documentary, made by Beacon High School students with support from the Foundation for Beacon Schools and the Rise Up Project, includes interviews with Black seniors about their experiences in the city. Free

WED 14

You’ve Got Mail

COLD SPRING

1 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

As part of the 12 Months of Tom Hanks series, watch the 1998 film with Meg Ryan about competitors who fall in love through the internet.

THURS 15

Black Panther

POUGHKEEPSIE

7:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

As part of the Game Changers film series, see director Ryan Coogler’s Oscar-winning film about protecting the kingdom of Wakanda from a challenger and war. Free





FRI 16

The Effects of Gravity

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Learn about the universe, galaxies, the planet, stars and solar system through science and art. Free

FRI 16

Victor/Victoria

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Cinema Depot will screen the 1982 Oscar-winning film starring Julie Andrews and James Garner about a female singer who impersonates a man impersonating a woman to earn a living. Cost: $15





SAT 17

Love Party

BEACON

8 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.

845-440-3906 | stanzabooks.com

Celebrate love in all its forms with readings and reflections from literature, astrology and history.

SUN 18

Fortune Feimster

POUGHKEEPSIE

4:30 & 7 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The stand-up comedian and actor will perform as part of her Live Laugh Love tour. Cost: $29 to $65

VISUAL ART

FRI 16

Meg Webster

BEACON

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dia:Beacon

3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811

Webster’s minimalist earthworks and sculptures will be installed for long-term viewing. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students and visitors with disabilities, $5 ages 5 to 11, free for ages 5 and younger and Beacon residents)

FRI 16

Winter Art Show

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane

beaconopenstudios.com

Beacon Open Studios will host two DJ sets and a dance party at this opening reception; the show will be on view weekends through SUN 25. Cost: $20

SAT 17

Stanford Kay | Tatana Keller

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Kay’s work in Painting Out Loud explores the balance between the artist’s unconscious and critical-thinking mind. Keller’s paintings and prints in Sideways Glances contemplate contemporary issues through the lens of a childhood spent in communist Czechoslovakia as the daughter of Holocaust survivors. Through March 10.

MUSIC

SAT 10

Romantic Piano

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | stmaryscoldspring.com

As part of the Music at St. Mary’s series, Miles Fusco, pianist for the American Ballet Theatre and the New York City Ballet, will perform music for Valentine’s Day on the church’s Steinway grand. Donations welcome. Free

SAT 10

Willie Nile Band

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The “rock ’n’ roll troubadour” will perform songs from his latest release, The Day the Earth Stood Still. Cost: $35 ($40 door)





SUN 11

C.J. Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band

BEACON

3 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Creole artist plays Zydeco and blues-driven music. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

FRI 16

Dar Williams

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | bit.ly/dar-can-2024

The singer and songwriter will perform to benefit the Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub. The show will be followed by optional training on how to administer Narcan, an opioid overdose antidote. Cost: $40

FRI 16

Jeremy Schonfeld

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The composer will play music from his upcoming release, The Father Who Stayed, with Nate Allen and guest Gus Schonfeld. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

FRI 16

KJ Denhert and The New York Unit

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The singer and musician will play with her band and guests Michele Gedney, Judy Kass and Elly Winninger. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

FRI 16

Naturally 7

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The a capella group is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Cost: $35 to $50

SAT 17

The Long, Gray Line

WEST POINT

2 p.m. Ike Hall | 655 Pitcher Road

845-938-4159 | ikehall.com

The West Point Band’s performance will recount the history of the academy. Free





SAT 17

Concert of Concertos

NEWBURGH

4 p.m. Mount Saint Mary

845-913-7157 | newburghsymphony.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra’s program at Aquinas Hall will celebrate Romantic period composers with selections by Rachmaninoff, Puccini, Mozart and Handel. Cost: $30 to $75 (students free)

SAT 17

Music Collaborative

COLD SPRING

6 – 10 p.m. Foundry Rose

55 Main St. | 845-809-5480

thefoundryrose.com

Brian Grahn and Mike Casale bring together local musicians to play favorite songs. Bring an acoustic instrument and join in or request to sing. Reservations recommended for dinner.

SAT 17

Gratefully Yours

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The tribute band will recreate the experience and set lists of Grateful Dead shows. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 17

Turn Up Time

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The concert celebrates urban music with songs in Spanish and English. Cost: $65 to $85

CIVIC

TUES 13

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

WED 14

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

SAT 17

Town Hall

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave.

nyassembly.gov/mem/Dana-Levenberg

Dana Levenberg, whose district in the state Assembly includes Philipstown, will host this question-and-answer session. She will also hold a virtual town hall on THURS 15. Register at bit.ly/February15TownHall.