COMMUNITY
FRI 16
Harlem Wizards
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
bit.ly/wizards-beacon
The Wizards will take on a team of district teachers and staff as a benefit for the Rombout Middle School PTO, Beacon High School PTSO and Beacon High School National Honor Society. Cost: $20 ($15 students, $25 to $125 for reserved seats, ages 3 and younger free)
SAT 17
Spaghetti Dinner
COLD SPRING
5 – 7 p.m. American Legion
10 Cedar St.
Enjoy a meal to benefit the Auxiliary. Cost: $15 ($10 for 6 to 12, free for 6 and younger)
KIDS & FAMILY
TUES 13
Teen Palentine’s Day
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades 6 and higher are invited to make friendship bracelets and enjoy treats. Registration required.
TUES 13
Black History Storytime
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St.
putnamhistorymuseum.org
In this program co-hosted with the Butterfield Library, children ages 4 to 7 can learn about Harriet Tubman and the local connection to the Underground Railroad. Registration required.
THURS 15
SEL Storytime
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in kindergarten through second grade can enjoy stories about managing the grouchies during this social and emotional learning time. Registration required.
THURS 15
Escape Room
BEACON
3:45 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Children and teenagers ages 11 and older will team up to solve clues and make it out in time. Registration required.
SAT 17
Washington’s Birthday
NEWBURGH
Noon – 3 p.m.
Washington’s Headquarters
84 Liberty St. | facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters
The historic site will have reenactments, cake, music and crafts. Also SUN 18, MON 19.
SAT 17
Art Supply Swap
BEACON
12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Pick up gently used supplies for arts and crafts projects. Drop off donations from noon to 5 p.m. on FRI 16.
SUN 18
Ollie Storytime
COLD SPRING
10:30 a.m. Split Rock Books
97 Main St. | 845-265-2080
splitrockbks.com
Nicole Vitale and illustrator Sarah Monck will share their illustrated book, followed by a craft.
NATURE & OUTDOORS
Sat 10
Open Barn
WAPPINGERS FALLS
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
Visit the sheep, cows and other animals. Guides will answer questions. Also SUN 11. Continues on weekends through November.
SAT 10
Maple Sugar Tours
CORNWALL
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506
hhnaturecenter.org
Choose from a short walk at noon or 3 p.m. or a longer hike at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. to see the process of tapping trees and cooking sap to make syrup. Also SUN 11 and weekends through March 3. Cost: $15 ($12 members, ages 4 and younger free)
FRI 16
Great Backyard Bird Count
birdcount.org
With 15 minutes of observation, share what birds you see and how many as part of this citizen scientists assignment. Watch a webinar and sign up online. Counts can be submitted through MON 19.
SAT 17
Winter Seed Sowing
COLD SPRING
1 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
The Philipstown Garden Club will have seeds and supplies to get a head start on the growing season. The snow date is SUN 18. Registration required.
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 10
Michael Raab: Summer of ’66
BEACON
1 – 3 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
This display of photographs of the St. Andrew’s youth summer camp by Michael Raab is part of the library’s West End Story exhibits. Through March 3.
SAT 10
Dialogue in a Variable Key
BEACON
2 – 4 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass
162 Main St. | 845-440-0068
hudsonbeachglass.com
Works by Eleni Smolen and Susanna Ronner will be on view in a curated experience that creates a conversation between their art. Through March 3.
SAT 10
Art of the Garden
BEACON
4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery
150 Main St. | 845-831-6346
bannermancastle.org
The group exhibit will include pieces by more than 20 artists. Through April 7.
SAT 10
5th Annual Glow-in-the-Dark Show
BEACON
5 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.
212-255-2505 | clutter.co
The gallery will be lit in black to showcase neon works that pop in UV light. Zimot will also have a solo show. Through March 1.
SAT 10
Animal Kingdom
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects
484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com
This show by Enne Tesse features her fabric and textile works. Through March 2.
SAT 10
Loren Eiferman / Midori Furutate
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | baugallery.org
Meg Beaudoin’s wood-fired ceramics will fill Gallery 1, while in Gallery 2, Eiferman and Furutate will mount Alchemy / Paper and Sticks. Mary McFerran’s Climate Line will be in the Beacon Room. Through March 3.
SAT 10
A Hidden Quiet
BEACON
7 – 9:30 p.m. Distortion Society
155 Main St. | distortionsociety.com
Taj Campman’s abstract paintings in oil, acrylic and pencil will be on view through April 6.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 10
Storytelling Class
BEACON
10:30 a.m. Beahive
6 Eliza St. | bit.ly/oneill-storytelling
Bridget O’Neill, a podcast host and Moth storyteller, will lead a series of four workshops on developing and delivering a story. Cost: $190
SAT 10
Magnificent Menopause
COLD SPRING
11:30 a.m. Ascend Center
75 Main St. | ascendcenter.com
Dani Locastro and Katya Varlamova will lead this workshop, which includes yoga and herbal tonics with a focus on menopause. Cost: $55
SUN 11
Washington Project
NEWBURGH
3 p.m. Ritz Theater | 107 Broadway
facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters
Watch theatrical and musical performances created by Hudson Valley students about historical events involving George Washington. This event is a collaboration between the Washington’s Headquarters State Historic Site and Safe Harbors. Free
THURS 15
To Salt or Not to Salt
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Does adding salt to a cup of tea make it taste better? A chemist recommended it but many do not agree. Let’s test it out. Registration required.
THURS 15
How Earth Scientists Learn About Climate Change
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon Sloop Club
2 Red Flynn Drive | 845-463-4660
beaconsloopclub.org
Kirsten Menking, the director of environmental studies at Vassar College, will give a presentation on her work using sediment samples from Lake Minnewaska and Lake Mohonk to reconstruct the climate history of Shawangunk Ridge. Free
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 10
Florencia en El Amazonas
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
See the Met premiere in a high-definition livestream of the Daniel Catán opera inspired by the magical realism of Gabriel Garcia Marquez. Soprano Ailyn Pérez will sing the lead. Cost: $30 ($28 members, $23 children)
SAT 10
Cirque Zuma Zuma
PEEKSKILL
5 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The African performers will lead a cultural journey of awe-inspiring talent. Cost: $25 to $40
SAT 10
You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
beaconplayers.com
The Beacon Players Younger Company will stage the musical based on the Charles Schulz comic strip Peanuts. Cost: $10
MON 12
Love Songs & Lattes
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
beaconplayers.com
The Beacon Players will host a Valentine’s coffeehouse with music and songs. Cost: $10 (free for ages 6 and younger)
TUES 13
Lines of Demarcation
BEACON
6 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
foundationforbeaconschools.org
This documentary, made by Beacon High School students with support from the Foundation for Beacon Schools and the Rise Up Project, includes interviews with Black seniors about their experiences in the city. Free
WED 14
You’ve Got Mail
COLD SPRING
1 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
As part of the 12 Months of Tom Hanks series, watch the 1998 film with Meg Ryan about competitors who fall in love through the internet.
THURS 15
Black Panther
POUGHKEEPSIE
7:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
As part of the Game Changers film series, see director Ryan Coogler’s Oscar-winning film about protecting the kingdom of Wakanda from a challenger and war. Free
FRI 16
The Effects of Gravity
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Learn about the universe, galaxies, the planet, stars and solar system through science and art. Free
FRI 16
Victor/Victoria
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Cinema Depot will screen the 1982 Oscar-winning film starring Julie Andrews and James Garner about a female singer who impersonates a man impersonating a woman to earn a living. Cost: $15
SAT 17
Love Party
BEACON
8 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.
845-440-3906 | stanzabooks.com
Celebrate love in all its forms with readings and reflections from literature, astrology and history.
SUN 18
Fortune Feimster
POUGHKEEPSIE
4:30 & 7 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The stand-up comedian and actor will perform as part of her Live Laugh Love tour. Cost: $29 to $65
VISUAL ART
FRI 16
Meg Webster
BEACON
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dia:Beacon
3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811
Webster’s minimalist earthworks and sculptures will be installed for long-term viewing. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students and visitors with disabilities, $5 ages 5 to 11, free for ages 5 and younger and Beacon residents)
FRI 16
Winter Art Show
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane
beaconopenstudios.com
Beacon Open Studios will host two DJ sets and a dance party at this opening reception; the show will be on view weekends through SUN 25. Cost: $20
SAT 17
Stanford Kay | Tatana Keller
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Kay’s work in Painting Out Loud explores the balance between the artist’s unconscious and critical-thinking mind. Keller’s paintings and prints in Sideways Glances contemplate contemporary issues through the lens of a childhood spent in communist Czechoslovakia as the daughter of Holocaust survivors. Through March 10.
MUSIC
SAT 10
Romantic Piano
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | stmaryscoldspring.com
As part of the Music at St. Mary’s series, Miles Fusco, pianist for the American Ballet Theatre and the New York City Ballet, will perform music for Valentine’s Day on the church’s Steinway grand. Donations welcome. Free
SAT 10
Willie Nile Band
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The “rock ’n’ roll troubadour” will perform songs from his latest release, The Day the Earth Stood Still. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SUN 11
C.J. Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band
BEACON
3 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Creole artist plays Zydeco and blues-driven music. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
FRI 16
Dar Williams
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | bit.ly/dar-can-2024
The singer and songwriter will perform to benefit the Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub. The show will be followed by optional training on how to administer Narcan, an opioid overdose antidote. Cost: $40
FRI 16
Jeremy Schonfeld
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The composer will play music from his upcoming release, The Father Who Stayed, with Nate Allen and guest Gus Schonfeld. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
FRI 16
KJ Denhert and The New York Unit
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The singer and musician will play with her band and guests Michele Gedney, Judy Kass and Elly Winninger. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
FRI 16
Naturally 7
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The a capella group is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Cost: $35 to $50
SAT 17
The Long, Gray Line
WEST POINT
2 p.m. Ike Hall | 655 Pitcher Road
845-938-4159 | ikehall.com
The West Point Band’s performance will recount the history of the academy. Free
SAT 17
Concert of Concertos
NEWBURGH
4 p.m. Mount Saint Mary
845-913-7157 | newburghsymphony.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra’s program at Aquinas Hall will celebrate Romantic period composers with selections by Rachmaninoff, Puccini, Mozart and Handel. Cost: $30 to $75 (students free)
SAT 17
Music Collaborative
COLD SPRING
6 – 10 p.m. Foundry Rose
55 Main St. | 845-809-5480
thefoundryrose.com
Brian Grahn and Mike Casale bring together local musicians to play favorite songs. Bring an acoustic instrument and join in or request to sing. Reservations recommended for dinner.
SAT 17
Gratefully Yours
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The tribute band will recreate the experience and set lists of Grateful Dead shows. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 17
Turn Up Time
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The concert celebrates urban music with songs in Spanish and English. Cost: $65 to $85
CIVIC
TUES 13
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
WED 14
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
SAT 17
Town Hall
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave.
nyassembly.gov/mem/Dana-Levenberg
Dana Levenberg, whose district in the state Assembly includes Philipstown, will host this question-and-answer session. She will also hold a virtual town hall on THURS 15. Register at bit.ly/February15TownHall.
