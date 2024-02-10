Frank Caccetta passed away peacefully on Feb. 9, 2024.

He was born in Suffern, New York, on Dec. 15, 1945, to Theodore and Caren Caccetta. While hanging out one night at The Mayflower in Newburgh, Frank met the love of his life, MaryLou. They were married on June 9, 1968, at Our Lady of Loretta Church and celebrated 56 years of marriage.

Frank retired from Metro-North Railroad in 2009, where he was fondly known as “Boxcar Frank.” He was a proud lifelong member of the Nelsonville Fire Department and the Garrison Fish and Gun Club. He loved tinkering around in his basement workshop and tending to his garden.

Frank especially enjoyed being surrounded by dogs and loved to come outside with his big bag of biscuits for all. He loved Halloween and insisted on handing out only full-size candy bars. It was Christmas, though, that made him the happiest. If you’ve driven by his house for the past 50 years, you know.

Frank was a wonderful husband and a great dad and we were beyond lucky to have him as ours.

He is survived by his wife, MaryLou; children, Amanda and Francis; brother Thom and sisters Terry, Eileen and Bernadette; sister in-law Joan Clauss and many nieces and nephews.

A private ceremony will be held with family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org) or the ASPCA (aspca.org).