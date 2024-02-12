Colin Marma
Colin Marma

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing Garrison man.

Colin Albert Marma, 26, has schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and may need medical attention. He was last seen Feb. 2 wearing a black sweatshirt, black gym pants, red sneakers and black baseball cap. He is 5-foot-1o and weighs about 150 pounds.

The vehicle he was driving, a 2004 Mercedes with New York plates KXE6055, was located over the weekend in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of upper Manhattan.  Marma is believed to be in the New York City area. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 845-225-4300.

 

