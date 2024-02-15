Pierre H. Travis Jr. of Nelsonville passed away on Feb. 11, 2024, at Taconic Rehabilitation and Nursing in Beacon. He was 68.

He was born on May 19, 1955, in Cold Spring to Pierre H. Travis Sr. and the late Loretta Agnes Moran Travis.

Pierre was a talented bricklayer for Local 44 and worked at FedEx before becoming ill. He was a member of the Beacon Drum Corp., a proud U.S. Army veteran and enjoyed building things at home.

He is survived by his father, Pierre H. Travis Sr. of Cold Spring; his children: Kimberly Travis, Joseph Travis and his wife Toni, Shane Travis and Pierre H. Travis III; his grandchildren, Hailey, Julian, Connor, Lilli, Aiden, Leo and Nora; and his brothers, Micah, Vincent, Timothy and William Travis. He was predeceased by one brother, Jeffrey Travis, and his mother, Loretta Travis.

Private burial will be in Cold Spring Cemetery with military honors under the direction of Clinton Funeral Home, Cold Spring.