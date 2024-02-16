Cold Spring has a new lunch spot

After Brad Gilley and Eve Barnes-Corby sealed the deal to open a lunch counter inside the ground floor at Ascend Center + Collective in Cold Spring, they decided to name it after their infant daughter, Lyla.

Then, they realized that Main Street is already home to many namesake spots, including Paulette Cafe, Cathryn’s Tuscan Grill, Doug’s Pretty Good Pub, Angie’s Bake Shop & Cafe, Juanita’s Kitchen and the Foundry Rose (a reference to co-owner MaryRose Donaghy). So the couple settled on Citrine Cafe, after Lyla’s birthstone.

Gilley and Barnes-Corby bring authentic Australian cafe culture to the table. It turns out the Land Down Under is the birthplace of avocado toast.

“The style isn’t overly healthy; there’s still bread and cheese, but we seek a filling, satiating meal, not something where you feel like you’ve overdone it,” says Barnes-Corby, who moved to the U.S. nearly nine years ago. “It’s not vegetarian or low-carb; the focus is on fresh and light, somewhere between coffee shop fare and a heavy, sit-down restaurant.”

Beyond the toasts, salads, sandwiches and rice bowls, two low-carb options include the Clean Protein Bowl with Catsmo smoked salmon and an arugula salad with creamy pesto chicken. Whenever possible, the organic microgreens come from Glynwood farm in Philipstown. With a focus on fresh, the menu will change with the seasons and rotate around locally available ingredients.

The couple moved from Brooklyn soon after visiting in 2020. Gilley, who hails from Texas, worked as a jazz drummer and television producer. He’s the behind-the-scenes, roll-up-the-sleeves guy.

Barnes-Corby stays on top of the food and develops the drinks, tinkering with the ingredients like a chemist. For now, the Buttered Golden Masala Chai and Shatavari Rose Cardamom Latte are the most elaborate beverages on the menu. Aussies also cherish quality coffee and fresh fruit juice, she says.

“We’re lucky to be part of the community, especially during the colder months when we all need to be able to get out of the house for a warm drink, good food and a smile,” adds Gilley. “It’s a beautiful space with a creative, collective energy.”

Citrine Cafe, at 75 Main St., is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. See citrinecoldspring.com or call 845-288-3088.