Dan Cable (1957-2024)

Daniel C. Cable Sr., 66, a lifelong Beacon resident, died Feb. 10 at Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh.

He was born at Highland Hospital in Beacon, on Sept. 21, 1957, the son of Charles Cable and Shirley Ann (Babcock) Urspruch. On July 2, 1976, in Beacon, he married JoAnn Piga.

Dan worked for 28 years for First Student Inc., a school bus transportation company in Poughkeepsie, where he was a supervisor for many years.

He loved the outdoors, whether it was mowing lawns, hunting or spending summer vacations at Great Sacandaga Lake in the Adirondacks. He also loved being on his boat on the lake.

Along with his wife of 47 years, Dan is survived by his two sons, Daniel Cable Jr. (Jessica Garcia) and Jason Cable (Rosalie Hogan); his grandchildren, Alyssa, Isabella, Jason Jr., and Antonio; and his great-grandson, Lorenzo. He is also survived by his siblings, Charles Cable, William Cable, Cherry Rivera, Candy Santiago and Lou Ann Cable. His granddaughter, Jasmine, died earlier.

Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Rescue Foundation (arfbeacon.org) or Mid Hudson Animal Aid (midhudsonanimalaid.org).

James Murtaugh (1947-2024)

James O. Murtaugh, 76, a longtime Glenham resident, died Feb. 8 at the Montrose VA Medical Center, with family members by his side.

He was born in Cold Spring on July 8, 1947, the son of Fred Murtaugh and Mildred (Jaycox) Tomlins. He attended Haldane.

At age 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving from 1964 to 1968, including in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968. He achieved the rank of sergeant.

On Dec. 23, 1971, in Beacon, he married Susan Kitzweger.

James was a life member of the Slater Chemical Fire Co. in Glenham and served as president and was fire police captain. James also enjoyed traveling and going on cruises with his wife, Susan, and even visiting Vietnam. He loved simple things, like riding his Vespa and his dog, Rambo, who died before him.

Along with his wife of 52 years, James is survived by his children, Sue Antonio (Joe) and Mike Murtaugh (Amanda); his grandchildren, Joey and Katie Antonio and James and Michael Murtaugh; and his sister, Pam Singleton (Jeff).

A Celebration of Life was held on Feb. 14 at Libby Funeral Home in Beacon, followed by interment to Fishkill Rural Cemetery with military honors. Memorial donations may be made to the Slater Chemical Fire Co. (glenhamfire.com) or the VA Hudson Valley HCS, Attn: Volunteer Service, 2094 Albany Post Road, Montrose, NY 10548.

Vanessa Reed (1953-2024)

Vanessa A. Reed, 70, a lifelong Beacon resident, died Feb. 14 at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at River Valley in Poughkeepsie with her granddaughter and caregiver, Lacole, by her side.

She was born in Beacon on Aug. 26, 1953, the daughter of David Bugg and Jean (Johnson) Talley. On July 25, 1970, she married David Reed, who died in 1994.

Early in her life, she worked as a printer at the Tuck Tape plant in Beacon. Vanessa was a former member of Springfield Baptist Church in Beacon, where she was an usher and recognized by the Adult Ushers Ministry for always going above and beyond the call of duty. She enjoyed music, food and shopping, and loved elephants and collecting memorabilia.

Vanessa is survived by her son, David Reed, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by nine sisters and a brother. Two siblings and a grandson died before her.

Family and friends will gather on Thursday (Feb. 22) from 5 to 9 p.m. at Libby Funeral Home, 55 Teller Ave. in Beacon.