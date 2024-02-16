Residents urged to attend two HHFT sessions

Cold Spring residents will soon have a chance to express their opinions on the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail (HHFT) as part of a survey being developed by the Village Board.

“We’ve had discussions about how we, as a body, are making sure we’re representative of views around the village,” Mayor Kathleen Foley said at the Wednesday (Feb. 14) meeting.

The mayor advocated conducting the survey and hosting a feedback session for village residents following two public information meetings scheduled by HHFT, which she urged residents to attend.

On March 11, HHFT will share its analysis of alternate routes and present an overview of the concept design. On April 3, it will present its visitor projections and visitor management strategy. Both meetings will take place at 6 p.m. at Dutchess Manor at 262 Route 9D. Registration will be required because the room seats only 200 people.

Foley noted that HHFT is already surveying residents of the lower village and Fair Street. “We are not talking about a competition with the HHFT survey,” she said. “I’m hoping we can establish feedback for our public record and create space for villagers to be heard.”

“We have 2,000 villagers and I think we have 2,000 opinions,” said Trustee Eliza Starbuck. She said a survey would enable residents who are not comfortable speaking in public to voice their opinions.

Trustee Aaron Freimark expressed concerns about survey overload, suggesting the village work with other organizations and municipalities or HHFT. Because Cold Spring has no direct influence on state parks or HHFT decisions, “if we partner with them, I’m hoping we’d have a little skin in the game,” he said.

Trustee Laura Bozzi said she would prefer the village do its own survey and “really think about the questions; villagers would like us to ask for their input.”

Foley noted that after a public meeting on the Fjord Trail in May 2023, the village, Philipstown and Nelsonville agreed to move forward individually because their needs may differ. “There would be a trust deficit at the board level if we’re not asking for feedback directly from our constituents,” she said.

During the public comment period, several residents agreed the village should conduct its own survey. Susan Peehl, who lives on Fair Street, said she was “deeply offended” by the HHFT survey. She said it contained ambiguous wording and provided little opportunity for resident input.

Paul Thompson, who lives in the lower village, didn’t share her concerns. “Overall it was quite a balanced survey, with plenty of opportunity to express your views,” he said.

In other business …

■ In January, village crews dealt with two floods at both Cedar Street and the riverfront. They removed six loads of driftwood and four loads of debris from the riverfront, and the catch basins were cleared six times.

■ Village Account Michelle Ascolillo outlined the tentative timeline for drafting the 2024-25 budget, including a draft no later than March 20, a public hearing on April 10 and adoption no later than May 1.

■ The Cold Spring Police Department responded to 53 calls for service in January. Officers issued 21 traffic tickets, including 12 for speeding, and 39 parking tickets. There was one arrest for driving with a suspended license. The Cold Spring Fire Co. answered 19 calls, including for a structure fire.

■ The village reservoirs are at 99 percent capacity.

■ Beginning in March, meetings of the Zoning Board of Appeals will shift from the first and third Thursday to the second and fourth Tuesday.

■ The board discussed a request for the sale of village-owned property at the rear of 107-109 Main St.

■ Foley was authorized by the board to sign an agreement with New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) regarding installation of electric-vehicle charging stations and an energy study for Village Hall.

■ The board approved adoption of the community greenhouse gas inventory as part of the Climate Smart Communities initiative.

■ Representatives of the New York Metropolitan Transportation Council, the Alan M. Voorhees Transportation Center and the Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy at Rutgers University will attend the Feb. 21 meeting to discuss transportation, street and intersection issues and a process to deal with them.