Residents urged to attend two HHFT sessions
Cold Spring residents will soon have a chance to express their opinions on the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail (HHFT) as part of a survey being developed by the Village Board.
“We’ve had discussions about how we, as a body, are making sure we’re representative of views around the village,” Mayor Kathleen Foley said at the Wednesday (Feb. 14) meeting.
The mayor advocated conducting the survey and hosting a feedback session for village residents following two public information meetings scheduled by HHFT, which she urged residents to attend.
On March 11, HHFT will share its analysis of alternate routes and present an overview of the concept design. On April 3, it will present its visitor projections and visitor management strategy. Both meetings will take place at 6 p.m. at Dutchess Manor at 262 Route 9D. Registration will be required because the room seats only 200 people.
Foley noted that HHFT is already surveying residents of the lower village and Fair Street. “We are not talking about a competition with the HHFT survey,” she said. “I’m hoping we can establish feedback for our public record and create space for villagers to be heard.”
“We have 2,000 villagers and I think we have 2,000 opinions,” said Trustee Eliza Starbuck. She said a survey would enable residents who are not comfortable speaking in public to voice their opinions.
Trustee Aaron Freimark expressed concerns about survey overload, suggesting the village work with other organizations and municipalities or HHFT. Because Cold Spring has no direct influence on state parks or HHFT decisions, “if we partner with them, I’m hoping we’d have a little skin in the game,” he said.
Trustee Laura Bozzi said she would prefer the village do its own survey and “really think about the questions; villagers would like us to ask for their input.”
Foley noted that after a public meeting on the Fjord Trail in May 2023, the village, Philipstown and Nelsonville agreed to move forward individually because their needs may differ. “There would be a trust deficit at the board level if we’re not asking for feedback directly from our constituents,” she said.
During the public comment period, several residents agreed the village should conduct its own survey. Susan Peehl, who lives on Fair Street, said she was “deeply offended” by the HHFT survey. She said it contained ambiguous wording and provided little opportunity for resident input.
Paul Thompson, who lives in the lower village, didn’t share her concerns. “Overall it was quite a balanced survey, with plenty of opportunity to express your views,” he said.
In other business …
■ In January, village crews dealt with two floods at both Cedar Street and the riverfront. They removed six loads of driftwood and four loads of debris from the riverfront, and the catch basins were cleared six times.
■ Village Account Michelle Ascolillo outlined the tentative timeline for drafting the 2024-25 budget, including a draft no later than March 20, a public hearing on April 10 and adoption no later than May 1.
■ The Cold Spring Police Department responded to 53 calls for service in January. Officers issued 21 traffic tickets, including 12 for speeding, and 39 parking tickets. There was one arrest for driving with a suspended license. The Cold Spring Fire Co. answered 19 calls, including for a structure fire.
■ The village reservoirs are at 99 percent capacity.
■ Beginning in March, meetings of the Zoning Board of Appeals will shift from the first and third Thursday to the second and fourth Tuesday.
■ The board discussed a request for the sale of village-owned property at the rear of 107-109 Main St.
■ Foley was authorized by the board to sign an agreement with New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) regarding installation of electric-vehicle charging stations and an energy study for Village Hall.
■ The board approved adoption of the community greenhouse gas inventory as part of the Climate Smart Communities initiative.
■ Representatives of the New York Metropolitan Transportation Council, the Alan M. Voorhees Transportation Center and the Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy at Rutgers University will attend the Feb. 21 meeting to discuss transportation, street and intersection issues and a process to deal with them.
Behind The Story
Type: News
News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
On Tuesday (Feb. 12), residents of Fair Street and the lower village west of Lunn Terrace in Cold Spring began receiving surveys from the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail. The structure and content of the survey are misleading, and the community should be wary of engaging with it.
The questions create false dichotomies that are designed to lead and entrap respondents. Any hesitations, doubts or opposition that respondents might voice in the survey back them into a corner as selfish, exclusionary and against tourism in general.
Through this framing, HHFT also ignores broader discussions about the impacts that the trail would have on the environment and the community as a whole. For example, how do residents feel about a decade of heavy construction along the waterfront? Additionally, does HHFT believe that residents of Main Street will not be impacted by the construction of the Fjord Trail? This is methodological sleight of hand by HHFT.
Meaningful community engagement would require engaging with the entire community, rather than a small, handpicked subset. And it would require asking open, honest questions — giving us the full scoop about the Fjord Trail, rather than plying us with yet another meaningless rendering.
We recently received a letter from the Fjord Trail developers with a “targeted group survey” to learn more from residents in the most significantly impacted neighborhoods. We wondered, aren’t all Philipstown neighborhoods significantly impacted? But we were required to give our address.
The early questions were about how we enjoyed the outdoors; the next were on tourism, with a list of challenges we could choose from and values to rank. Then came question 9, which “(required)” an answer. It stated HHFT’s goal — to create a trail as a safe way to connect all pedestrians to the Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve, the river and Beacon — and asked if we supported that goal.
What if we supported only part of that goal, believing there had to be places left wild? What if we supported improving trails that are already there? What if we thought limiting the number of visitors, as they do in other parks, might better address traffic and safety? What if we agreed with the goal, but not the solution? What if we wanted to know how much it would cost and who would pay for it?
Question 10 said we could “feel free to share more thoughts,” but this wasn’t part of the hard data. The only two required answers were where we lived and how much we supported HHFT’s goal.
So, what is this survey really about? It’s another product of skilled PR and deep pockets designed to acquire slanted data in support of HHFT’s lofty attraction (with dreamy renderings!); an attraction dressed up as a solution to our very real concerns of safety, the environment, quality of life, and traffic. In this case, it’s public opinion being segmented as opposed to the project.
I tend to agree with the above two comments. My husband and I completed the survey online and found the questions were presented in an odd manner and sort of cornered you into responding a certain way. A nice “trail” is not the problem. Having a major walkway begin in the small village of Cold Spring does not make any sense at all.
HHFT’s survey is one of many ways we are continuing to capture resident input, in this case from those who live along Fair Street, Northern Avenue and west of Lunn Terrace. The main purpose of this survey is for HHFT to hear about the key issues these residents are experiencing today related to visitation and receive information on what improvements, if any, they most desire. It will allow us to see how folks feel about what is being proposed and the information gathered will inform plans for the Fjord Trail. The results of the survey will be shared with the Cold Spring Board of Trustees, NYS Parks and the public in full.
If you have questions about this survey, our outreach efforts or HHFT’s long history of community engagement, feel free to reach out to me at [email protected]. We are always open to learning how we can improve our efforts.
Thank you, Roseanne, for participating. Sue, Andrew, and Jon, we hope that you change your mind and take part.
Ramirez is the community and visitor relations manager for the HHFT.
After reading all of the literature on the HHFT, I have come away with one overriding question: Do we need this? What will the effect will be on local traffic and how do residents feel about throngs of visitors and traffic jams on weekends?
For all the puffing over state-of-the-art design, wide trails and modern conveniences, I do not see how this will benefit wildlife or our local communities. Both Beacon and Cold Spring are already swamped with visitors; by car, train and cruise boats. The HHFT designers have pledged to remove all “trees, shrubs and plants designated invasive,” which sounds good until you realize it means booting out the existing wildlife that have made their home there in favor of prettily landscaped areas and raised walkways which are meant to please people, not wildlife. The project’s focus is an area of undisturbed wildlife. Habitat for wildlife, as far as I know, is just that, wild. Why do these wild areas need to be made more accessible to people?
As for our trails, in the last five years, I find I can no longer hike favorites that had been open and free of traffic. These include Pocket Road in Beacon, and Indian Brook Trail in Cold Spring. Residents of these areas have been so inundated by outsiders parking every which way that they have resorted to posting signs to keep them out. I don’t blame them but I do miss the quiet hikes I enjoyed for almost 25 years. It just seems common sense that instead of welcoming ever more traffic (and resulting litter, for which I always tote a bag) that enjoyment of these trails belongs first to taxpaying locals. Perhaps parking permits for residents is an idea worth trying? Eliminating parking on Route 9D altogether is a better solution than adding more parking, lighting, restrooms and Highline-style trails. It appears these designers prefer a more urban look, but I prefer the wild and woolly. I don’t know about anyone else, but I have little desire to hike alongside an active railroad.
I often wonder at the lines of young hikers waiting patiently to climb up the stairs at Breakneck Ridge. Why anyone would want to stand in line to take a nature hike is puzzling, especially when there are plenty of large public parks to enjoy north of here.
Before investing millions to accommodate more visitors, please give top priority to our residents. There is nothing wrong with posting signs that read “If parking lot is full, please move on.” The HHFT simply draws too many visitors to too small an area. We don’t need this.
Great to hear Mayor Foley and (most of) the trustees sponsor the village’s own survey, one that isn’t engineered or as manipulative as the recent HHFT survey. The impetus for a village survey is owning to the historic lack of transparency and the disingenuousness of the HHFT. Village trustees in favor of the trail belong in HHFT boardroom, not in the village administration, whose politics they are misaligned with. I encourage the mayor and board to seek out a replacement trustee whose perspectives are more consistent with the rest of the board.
