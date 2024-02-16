Local students recognized for academic achievements
Buffalo State University
Elliot Moreno, Beacon (Writing)
Coastal Carolina University
Kate Jordan, Garrison
College of Charleston
Anna Rowe, Garrison (Communication, Psychology)
College of the Holy Cross (Massachusetts)
Liam Marrinan, Cold Spring
Elms College (Massachusetts)
Jesse Hagen, Cold Spring
Emerson College (Massachusetts)
Grace DiNatale, Cold Spring (Stage and Production Management)
Hartwick College
Colin August, Garrison
Hofstra University
Jacob DiNobile, Beacon
Hudson Valley Community College (Troy)
Emily Azznara, Cold Spring (Digital Media)
Purchase College
Jeremiah Gaines, Garrison
Audrey Lewis, Beacon
Kaelin Martin, Garrison
Colin Waldron, Garrison
Roger Williams University (Rhode Island)
Jack Marino, Beacon
Reily Mowen, Beacon
Sienna College
Nicole Carlucci, Garrison
Jaeda Green, Beacon
Mary Mikalsen, Cold Spring
Lindsay Otero, Beacon
Kaelyn Powlis, Cold Spring
William Sniffen, Cold Spring
Southern New Hampshire University
Bethany Comstock, Beacon
Springfield College (Massachusetts)
Michael Lepere, Beacon (Sport Management)
SUNY Canton
Tara Losi, Beacon (Cybersecurity)
Andrew Lukan, Beacon (Game Design and Development)
Krystal Stewart, Cold Spring (Health Care Management)
SUNY Cortland
Jason Callaway, Beacon (Exercise Science)
Alexandra Ferreira, Cold Spring (Early Childhood Education)
Bianca Harmancin, Cold Spring (Inclusive Childhood Education)
Evan Kumar, Beacon (Biology)
Miles McCabe, Beacon (Media Production)
Taylor Meeuwisse, Beacon (Early Childhood and Childhood Education)
Giulia O’Connell, Garrison (Psychology)
SUNY Delhi
Owen Browne, Beacon
Corey Murray, Beacon
SUNY Morrisville
Donald Bowles, Beacon
George Pinkhardt, Beacon
SUNY New Paltz
Hanna Alfieri, Beacon
Juliette Barkman, Cold Spring
Rebekah Ciancanelli, Beacon
Antoinette De Martine, Cold Spring
Erika DeHaas, Beacon
Thyra Eysselinck, Cold Spring
Joanna Goldshine, Cold Spring
Mason Kennedy, Beacon
Liliana Kershner, Beacon
Andrew Kubik, Cold Spring
Jessica Mackin, Cold Spring
Kaydi McInerney, Garrison
Ava Muscat, Beacon
Nevaeh Panko, Beacon
Quinn Seetoo, Garrison
Mason Sharpley, Cold Spring
John Urban Quezada, Beacon
Sofia Viggiano, Cold Spring
SUNY Oneonta
Claire Derrenbacher, Beacon (Sport Management)
SUNY Potsdam
Rowan Parsaca, Beacon (Music)
University of Alabama
Ada McBride, Cold Spring
University of Buffalo
Jordan Albertson, Garrison
Kate Bolte, Cold Spring
Isley Gebman, Beacon
Delaney Horan, Garrison
Rachel Iavicoli, Garrison
Hayden Mayer, Garrison
Brennan Spruck, Cold Spring
University of Hartford
Allyson Correllus, Beacon
Demya Elliott, Beacon
University of Rhode Island
April DiBrita, Beacon
GRADUATES
Georgia Institute of Technology
Kyle Zimmermann, Cold Spring (Master of Science in Civil Engineering)
SUNY Oneonta
Samantha Yanqui, Beacon (Biology)
University of Tampa
Gabrielle Bonnes, Beacon (Allied Health)
