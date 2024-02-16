Appointments available in Beacon, Kent

The United Way of the Dutchess-Orange Region is making tax-preparation appointments for lower-income seniors. The free service is provided through the Hudson Valley CA$H Coalition and the AARP Foundation.

Seniors can schedule a weekday appointment by calling 211 or 800-899-1479. Locations in Dutchess County include the Howland Public Library in Beacon and the Fishkill Recreation Center and, in Putnam, the Kent, Patterson and Brewster libraries. See uwdor.org/hv-cash.