Like so many of us, I am pained by the suffering of all who call the far eastern shore of the Mediterranean Sea home.
This includes the Palestinian people, who have been killed and exiled from their homes by Israel. I painfully carry with me the reality that from Deir Yassin to Sabra and Shatila, Palestinians suffer oppression and humiliation daily at Jewish hands, paying for the egregious sins of the Roman, Ottoman and British empires, to say nothing of Christian Europe, none of which they had anything to do with.
This also includes the Jewish people, some of whom, like my family, returned to our ancestral homeland after millenia of exile — some fleeing centuries of persecution in Europe that culminated in the Holocaust, others expelled from their homes in the Middle East and North Africa, who comprise the majority of Israel’s Jewish population. As virtually every Jewish prayer testifies, during the centuries we were in exile, we never abandoned hope of returning home to Israel.
There are at least two truths crammed into that narrow sliver of land known as Palestine by some and Israel by others, and it can be incredibly painful to hold on to both of them. However, the root of violence is the belief that only “my” truth matters, but “your” truth does not.
I know and acknowledge that in the long years in which the vast majority of Jews were in exile from our homeland, another people, the Palestinians, put down their own deep and meaningful roots in that land. For more than a century, these two deeply traumatized nations, each of which has been formed in part by their suffering, have fought war after war in the misguided hope that this time, violence and coercion will set them free.
Violence might neutralize an immediate threat, but it never sets us free, and never truly liberates us from conflict.
Amid countless stories of war and violence, the Hebrew Bible offers a path for transforming conflict which I believe can help us here. We are taught (Exodus 25:20) that in the construction of the ancient holy ark, there are to be representations of two divine beings, standing with their arms outstretched, as if in surrender, each one facing the other. The Torah teaches that it is there — between those beings facing each other with openness and vulnerability — that the Holy One meets humanity.
I’m an American Jew with deep and strong connections to the people, state and land of Israel, but I am not a policymaker, a soldier or even an Israeli. Bibi Netanyahu and Ismail Haniyeh can reach for guns in the deluded hope that they will force their opponents into submission in the second century of this conflict, despite the failure of that approach during the first century of this conflict. I don’t think there is anything I can do to dissuade them from that destructive path.
And we can replicate that dynamic here, reaching not, thank God, for guns, but for the symbolic power of the Beacon City Council, hoping that if the council agrees with “us,” we can coerce “them” to seeing things our way.
We can choose to do that, but we don’t have to. Here in Beacon, we can draw on our own traditions to do something better.
In 1977, there were several days of violence along racial lines in our small city. In that moment, wise-hearted leaders came together to create opportunities for dialogue and growth, not more coercive violence. That led to the Spirit of Beacon parade, and that is the spirit of Beacon we need.
If the City Council decides to pass a simple declaration denouncing only Israel — or Hamas, for that matter — it will have no impact on the horrific loss of life there, but it will strain, if not shred, the social fabric here in Beacon. We can and should do better than that.
Even if those we love in Israel and Palestine cannot yet do so, I hope that, when the tensions of the Middle East are so palpable in Beacon, the City Council will embrace the Spirit of 1977 and lead us on a path of dialogue and reconciliation.
As the former chair of Spirit of Beacon Day, I am taken aback by Rabbi Brent Chaim Spodek’s column in which his proposed local Beacon solution to addressing the war on Gaza would be to go the route of coming together to have something like a Spirit of Beacon Day Parade instead of passing a cease-fire resolution in Beacon.
Rabbi Brent is responding to the request of several citizens of Beacon — Jewish, Muslim, Arab, Christian, undeclared — to have a permeant ceasefire, return of all hostages and kidnapped and detained Palestinians, and the defunding of Israel by the U.S. (and, by extension, New York and Beacon tax dollars).
Rabbi Brent attempts to relate the mega homicide going on in Palestine right now to the racial riots by some of Beacon’s youth in 1977, which went on for some days. Those riots had physical clashes but nothing close to the mutilation of bodies we have seen of the children of Gaza, where their parents and other community members are searching for their body parts, not knowing who they belong to. Not to mention digging Palestinians out of the rubble. Or the systematic destruction of schools, hospitals, mosques and churches that has occurred after Oct. 7 but also occurred before that date as well under Israel’s occupation of Gaza.
If a cease-fire resolution in Beacon is fruitless, why the pushback against it? Rabbi Brent says it would “strain” if not “shred” the social fabric in Beacon. However, Beaconites who have family and land in Palestine are already strained as they text each morning and night to see if their family and friends are still alive. With the rejection of the consideration of a cease-fire resolution, the community who supports Palestine feels even more not seen or heard.
In the spirit of having dialogue, one could argue that a cease-fire resolution is spot on with what the Spirit of Beacon spirit would aim to accomplish: bringing together different community members in the public forum of City Hall to stand against murders of Palestinian doctors, journalists, parents, children, teachers, aid workers, donkeys, lambs, olive trees and anything that is alive in Palestine.
I am a Beacon resident who is strongly in favor of the nuanced statements that Rabbi Brent Spodek outlines in his op-ed. For me, what is most striking is the line which reads, “the root of violence is the belief that only ‘my’ truth matters, ‘your’ truth does not.”
Irrespective of one’s views on the absolute tragedy that is unfolding in the Middle East, any hope for a diverse community like ours is for people from a variety of perspectives to come together for genuine and open-hearted dialogue with a goal of sustained peace. This doesn’t eliminate the presence of real pain for everyone involved — and neither would passing a resolution in a local governing body that is surely outside its purview by acknowledging proposed legislation on international affairs.
Frankly, we cannot afford more division in our community. The absolute priority must be conversation and an expression of shared grief. It won’t be easy, but there may be an
underlying simplicity to it that we are all not acknowledging: the shared nature of the human experience is a rich currency between us.
I pray we can all lean into that collective knowingness and that the local city governments in the Hudson Valley see that the path forward is by sponsoring formalized events that bring people together with thoughtfulness and sincerity.
I am a Beacon resident and I strongly support Rabbi Brent’s thoughtful, sensitive and nuanced proposals.
Brent is not, as another commenter has argued, making any sort of moral or numerical equivalency between the death and destruction taking place in Gaza and the much smaller scale violence that occurred in our town in 1977. He is arguing that the response to that moment in Beacon is a useful guide for how we can respond now.
Our local government, which has no foreign policy advisory staff, hosts no embassies, and posts no ambassadors to foreign governments, should not and can not “take sides” in this conflict. Instead, our local and elected officials can help facilitate dialogue and understanding as many of our neighbors’ experience and process the pain of what is happening on both sides of this conflict.
The fact that the initial proposed resolution had no mention whatsoever of the Oct. 7 pogrom/massacre of 1,200 Israelis says a lot. The joyful celebration of murdering children in front of their parents and visa versa, of men and women being murdered and mutilated and raped, was shocking. After pushback, a revised resolution was proposed that barely mentioned the massacre and the hostages. I am certainly not celebrating the deaths of innocent civilians in Gaza, nor are my family and friends in Israel. I am shocked and saddened by the carnage on both sides.
I have relatives who died in the Holocaust and friends and family who live in Israel. I am not a Bibi Netanyahu supporter. Yet when I see and hear “Zionism = Terrorism” and “from the river to the sea” in chants and posters here in Beacon, I know exactly what that means.
I was saddened at the council meeting where almost no one expressed any sadness or sorrow about the massacre or the hostages still being held. That was shocking to me.
I don’t have any easy answer to this horror, but I know that passing this one-sided resolution would make me feel unwelcome in Beacon. As it is, I feel unsafe wearing anything that might show my Jewish identity. I have never had that feeling in my 68 years anywhere before in the many places I have lived in this country.
This resolution does nothing and solves nothing, and only would leave many people feeling uneasy. We elect these officials to take care of city business, and not get involved in complex, historical and emotional international affairs. Thank you to the Beacon City Council for doing the right thing.
