When Desiree Leigh Honigsberg experienced health issues and hormonal imbalances, she turned to ancient Chinese and Indian practices focusing on herbs, plants and mushrooms to help her heal. Crafting tasty, colorful and purposeful drinks became a daily ritual for the Beacon native.

Honigsberg found the results to be so profound that, on top of her gig as a hairdresser and makeup artist, she leased a stall at the Hudson Valley Food Hall in January 2023 to open Elixxr, which serves elegant lattes made with exotic plant-based ingredients. Just before Thanksgiving, she moved to a Main Street storefront. (Her food-hall space was claimed by the Old Dhaka Coffee House, owned by Vic Alam, a native of Bangladesh.)

The signature drinks include many ingredients. There are 10 in the Cosmic Cacao and patrons can add more, including collagen, an espresso shot and “adaptogen support,” which she describes as “plants and fungi that help the body manage stress and support balance in our overall well-being.”

The mushrooms come in powders or tinctures, including maca (for energy), reishi (for relaxation and immune-boosting) and chaga (an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant). She also offers Ashwagandha (for stress and anxiety relief), Mucuna (for dopamine boost) and He Shou Wu (for hair growth and longevity).

“It’s all about finding what works best for you,” Honigsberg says. “Determine what resonates with you on your journey that helps you feel empowered and achieve your goal to feel your highest self.”

Elixxr, at 304 Main St. in Beacon, is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Monday. See elixxrcafe.com.