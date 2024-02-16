Q: “Coyote story” is probably a newsroom punchline in these parts. That said, wow, the coyotes appear to be thick. I saw two during an evening walk with the dog after the first snow in January near the Garrison School, and two more crossing Avery Road at Hudson Ridge. Neighbors reported a couple in their yard. They hustle away, as one would hope. We have heard them at night on occasion for years, but I have only recently seen so many firsthand. I must not be the only one. ~Jeff Grocott, Garrison

A: Kevin Clarke, a regional wildlife biologist with the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), said that seeing coyotes is not cause for concern. First, late winter is breeding season and the animals look for mates at all times of day. Resources are also limited, so coyotes may need to be more active to find food. Finally, their populations are boom or bust, so this could be a year with more.

In addition, animals that live near residential areas eventually become more comfortable around people. Coyotes will often try to avoid humans and can inhabit suburbs undetected. If they are not hunted or trapped, they learn that people are not a threat and make fewer efforts to avoid them, which can lead to bolder behavior.

However, that doesn’t necessarily make them dangerous. Coyotes are curious and will linger if they do not feel threatened. The best strategy is for residents to remove food attractants (e.g., pet food) and take actions that make coyotes feel uncomfortable, such as standing tall and waving their arms, making loud noises or spraying them with a garden hose.

Conflicts between coyotes and small dogs are common; don’t leave small dogs outside unattended or walk them a short leash, and avoid walking dogs in areas with active coyote dens during the pup-rearing period in spring and summer. Young children also should be taught that coyotes are not dogs to be played with.

Any coyote acting aggressively should be reported to the DEC to determine if it should be removed. See dec.ny.gov/animals/6971.html.

