The NYS Recyclopedia allows you to search for items to find out if they can be recycled, although local guidelines may vary. See recyclerightny.org. Here is a quick guide. Click here to download a one-page, printable version.

WHAT GOES IN THE BIN

Glass: Juice, wine, ketchup, food, canning, all colors

Metal: Cans, aluminum, trays

Plastic: Dairy, juice, water, shampoo, dishwashing and laundry detergent, bleach, soda, labeled No. 1 or No. 2

Paper: Newspapers, books, junk mail (including envelopes with plastic windows), glossy flyers, magazines, copy paper, shipping boxes, packaging boxes (e.g., cereal and shoe boxes)

TOP 5 RECYCLING REJECTS

According to Recycle Right NY, here are the top five mistakes consumers make when sorting their trash.

Ceramics and Drinking Glasses — Items such as wine glasses, drinking cups, mirrors, light bulbs and ceramics (whether broken or whole) cannot be recycled.

Receipts — Most receipts are made of thermal paper that cannot be recycled. Throw them out or ask for digital receipts.

Plastic Pouches — Many food and beverage pouches, such as those used for yogurt, juice, applesauce and baby food, cannot be recycled because they are too soiled by food and difficult to sort because they are flexible.

Instant soup and instant rice bags are also not recyclable because they are made from mixed layers of plastic and aluminum.

Plastic Bags — Plastic bags can be recycled but do not belong in the bin because they are “tanglers” that can wrap around equipment at the processing facility. Other tanglers include clothing, ropes, yarn, light strands, zip ties, garden hoses, wires, chains, blinds, cords and metal hangers (which can go back to the dry cleaner).

Batteries, Electronics, Cellphones — Batteries, electronics and cellphones can be recycled but should not be put into bins because they can cause fires in trucks and at facilities.

More Rejects

Aerosol cans

Animal medical cones

Artificial turf

Balloons

Bike helmets

Blister packs

Brushes/combs

Bubble wrap

Candles

Candy wrappers

Caps (bottle)

Caps (screw)

CDs/DVDs

Cigarette packs

Coffee pods/filters/bags

Confetti

Corks

Cosmetics

Cotton swabs

Crayons

Credit/gift cards

Cups (paper)

Dental floss

Diapers

Disinfecting wipes

Dryer sheets/lint

Envelopes (padded paper)

Envelopes (plastic)

Face masks

Fiberboard

Flowers (artificial)

Food waste

Frozen food bags/boxes

Gas cans

Glass (acrylic/plexiglass)

Glass (broken)

Glow sticks

Holiday lights

Ice-cream cartons

Ice packs

Kitty litter

Lids (glass containers)

Light bulbs

Matches

Meat packaging

Mirrors

Nut cans

Packing peanuts

Paint brushes/rollers

Paint cans

Paper towels

Party favors

Pencils/pens/markers

Phone cases

Photographs

Pillows/cushions

Pizza boxes (greasy)

Plastic (foam, labeled No. 6)

Plastic (ABS, sometimes labeled “No. 7 Other”)

Plastic eggs

Plastic plates

Plastic salad bags

Plastic toys

Plastic wrap

Pool noodles

Popcorn bags

Pots and planters

Produce baskets

Pyrex

Razor blades

Rice bags (mesh)

Rubber bands

Rubber gloves

Shopping bags (reusable)

Silica packets

Silicone products

Snack bags

Sponges

Sports equipment

Stick deodorant

Stickers

Straw

Straws

Suitcases

Takeout containers

Tape dispensers

Tissues or toilet paper

Toothbrushes/tubes

Trophies/medals

VHS tapes

Water filters

Wax paper

Waxed cardboard

Windshield wipers

Yard waste

COMPOSTING

In Beacon, the Conservation Advisory Committee sponsors a free residential compost drop-off program. Drop-off bins are located at the Recreation Department (23 W. Center St.), Memorial Park and the Churchill Street parking lot near Hudson Valley Brewery.

As of Jan. 1, the program no longer accepts “compostable plastics,” such as bin liners, bags, utensils or containers unless they are made of bamboo. Pizza boxes are accepted if shredded. Packing tape and labels are not compostable.

To purchase supplies, see beaconny.myrec.com/info/products. The city offers a 2-gallon kitchen bin for $10, a 6-gallon transport bin for $20 and an 80-gallon Earth Machine compost bin for $45. Order online and pick up at the Rec Department. For more information, email [email protected].

Community Compost Co. offers residential pick-up in Beacon starting at $26 per month or $281 per year. The firm provides a 5-gallon bucket that is swapped out weekly or biweekly. Customers also receive free compost twice a year. See communitycompostco.com.

In Philipstown, to register for residential composting, visit Philipstown Town Hall, 238 Main St., in Cold Spring, weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to purchase a startup kit for $20 (checks only). It includes a pail, a transportation bin and 25 bags. Drop-offs can be made each Saturday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Philipstown Recycling Center on Lane Gate Road. For information, email [email protected].

Putnam County sells Earth Machine compost bins for $70. See bit.ly/PC-recycle.

BULK ITEMS

The Philipstown Recycling Center on Lane Gate Road, which is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., accepts rechargeable batteries, cables, cameras, computers and peripherals, copiers, fluorescent lamps, gaming devices, cellphones, tablets, monitors, phone systems, printers, routers, scanners, stereos, external hard drives, televisions and wiring and cabling.

It also accepts bundled paper and cardboard, refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, mini-split condenser units and central cooling units. Permits must be obtained at Town Hall to drop white goods such as washing machines and scrap metals. See philipstown.com/government/recycling-center.

In Beacon, residents can drop up to 250 pounds of material at the Transfer Station at 90 Dennings Ave. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from late May to late September. It accepts appliances, car batteries, cardboard, construction debris, furniture, household goods, paper, scrap metal, tires, wood and yard waste. See bit.ly/beacon-recycling. Many items require a fee. It does not accept e-waste.

To sell or give away items, see facebook.com/marketplace or join Facebook groups such as Philipstown Free Stuff (bit.ly/philipstown-freecycle) and Free Stuff Beacon (bit.ly/beacon-free-stuff).