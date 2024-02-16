Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 17
Great Backyard Bird Count
birdcount.org
With 15 minutes of observation, share what birds you see and how many as part of this citizen scientists assignment. Watch a webinar and sign up online. Counts can be submitted through MON 19.
SAT 17
Spaghetti Dinner
COLD SPRING
5 – 7 p.m. American Legion | 10 Cedar St.
Enjoy a meal to benefit the Auxiliary. Cost: $15 ($10 for 6 to 12, free for 6 and younger)
MON 19
How Do I Electrify?
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon Rec Center
23 W. Center St.
Learn all about electric vehicles at this event hosted by the Mid-Hudson Regional Clean Energy Hub, Climate Reality and the Beacon City Council.
TUES 20
Narcan Training
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Learn how to identify signs of an opioid overdose and how to administer the antidote Naloxone.
SAT 24
Friends Kickoff Party
BEACON
5 – 7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Start or renew your HCC membership and enjoy this champagne-and-cupcake party.
SAT 24
Spring Celebration of Light
BEACON
5:30 p.m. Polhill Park
Main Street and South Avenue
beaconspring.org
Bring a lantern and join this community parade up Main Street to The Yard for a dance party to welcome the Year of the Dragon.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 17
Stanford Kay | Tatana Keller
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
Kay’s work in Painting Out Loud (such as below) explores the balance between the artist’s unconscious and critical-thinking mind. Keller’s paintings and prints in Sideways Glances contemplate contemporary issues through the lens of a childhood spent in communist Czechoslovakia as the daughter of Holocaust survivors. Through March 10.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 17
Play Sets
BEACON
10:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Families with children ages 5 and older are invited to explore the galleries; in this session, Dia educators will focus on the work of Senga Nengudi. On SAT 24, it will be Larry Bell. Free
SAT 17
Washington’s Birthday
NEWBURGH
Noon – 3 p.m.
Washington’s Headquarters
84 Liberty St. | facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters
The historic site will have reenactments, cake, music and crafts. Also SUN 18, MON 19.
SAT 17
Art Supply Swap
BEACON
12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Pick up gently used supplies for arts and crafts projects. Drop off donations from noon to 5 p.m. on FRI 16.
SUN 18
Ollie Storytime
COLD SPRING
10:30 a.m. Split Rock Books
97 Main St. | 845-265-2080
splitrockbks.com
Nicole Vitale and illustrator Sarah Monck will read from their picture book, followed by a craft.
MON 19
Winter Break Workshop
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Students in kindergarten through the fifth grade will explore a variety of art methods and materials. Also TUES 20.
Cost: $95
WED 21
The Princess & the Frog
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children are invited to watch the 2009 animated Disney film about a woman who has to turn a frog into a prince to fulfill her dream of owning a restaurant.
WED 21
Candy Tasting & Board Games
BEACON
3:45 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Children and teens ages 11 and older can sample candies from around the world and play old-school games. Registration required.
SAT 24
Makerspace Open House
COLD SPRING
Noon – 2 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Children and teens are invited to discover projects and crafts that can be made at the library.
SAT 24
SEL Storytime
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
This installment of the social and emotional storytime series for students in kindergarten through second grade will focus on how to handle challenges.
TALKS & TOURS
WED 21
Security and Privacy Online
GARRISON
3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The digital-literacy presentation will cover how to control your data and finances online and avoid scams and hacking. Registration required.
THURS 22
The Life of Frederick Douglass
GARRISON
7 p.m. Via Zoom | bit.ly/DFPL-douglass
Kevin Bryant, a park ranger at the national historic site where the Black civil rights leader lived at the end of his life, will discuss his work in the 19th century to abolish slavery and his vision for humanity. The event is co-sponsored by the Desmond-Fish Public Library and the Blodgett Memorial Library in Fishkill. Register online.
SAT 24
Circulating Jim Crow
BEACON
8 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.
845-440-3906 | stanzabooks.com
Beacon resident Adam McKible will discuss his newly published book, which examines how journalists, including those at The Saturday Evening Post, promoted white supremacy in the early 20th century.
SUN 25
Death Cafe
GARRISON
3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
This discussion group is open to anyone who wants to become more comfortable talking about death and dying.
NATURE & OUTDOORS
SAT 17
Maple Sugar Tours
CORNWALL
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506
hhnaturecenter.org
Choose from a short walk at noon or 3 p.m. or a longer hike at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. to see the process of tapping trees and cooking sap to make syrup. Also SUN 18 and weekends through March 3. Cost: $15 ($12 members, ages 4 and younger free)
SAT 17
Winter Seed Sowing
COLD SPRING
1 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
The Philipstown Garden Club will have seeds and supplies to get a head start on the growing season. The snow date is SUN 18. Registration required.
SAT 24
Maple Sugaring Day
WAPPINGERS FALLS
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
There will be a demonstration of how maple syrup is made, as well as games and activities. Free
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 17
Love Party
BEACON
8 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.
845-440-3906 | stanzabooks.com
Celebrate love in all its forms with readings and reflections from literature, astrology and history.
SUN 18
Fortune Feimster
POUGHKEEPSIE
4:30 & 7 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The stand-up comedian and actor will perform as part of her Live Laugh Love tour. Cost: $29 to $65
FRI 23
Royal Hanneford Circus
POUGHKEEPSIE
6 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
This family-run, three-ring circus has been operating for three centuries and includes motorcycle thrill riders, “the globe of death,” aerialists, clowns and acrobats. Also SAT 24, SUN 25. Cost: $33 to $59
FRI 23
American Revolution Trivia Night
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Join this interactive game in person or online. Cost: $20 ($18 online, $18/$15 members)
FRI 23
I Like It Here
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
In this 2022 film, screened as part of the Depot Docs series, director Ralph Arlyck reflects on the end of life. Cost: $25
SAT 24
Lines of Demarcation
BEACON
2 p.m. St. Andrew & St. Luke Church
15 South Ave.
foundationforbeaconschools.org/local-history-projects
This documentary, made by a team of Beacon High School students, includes interviews with older Black residents about their experiences growing up and living in the city.
SUN 25
Young & Strange Delusionists
PEEKSKILL
3 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Richard Young and Sam Strange will perform comedic illusions. Cost: $35 to $50
MUSIC
SAT 17
The Long, Gray Line
WEST POINT
2 p.m. Ike Hall | 655 Pitcher Road
845-938-4159 | ikehall.com
The West Point Band’s performance will recount the history of the academy. Free
SAT 17
Concert of Concertos
NEWBURGH
4 p.m. Mount Saint Mary
845-913-7157 | newburghsymphony.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra’s program at Aquinas Hall will celebrate Romantic period composers with selections by Rachmaninoff, Puccini, Mozart and Handel. Cost: $30 to $75 (students free)
SAT 17
Music Collaborative
COLD SPRING
6 – 10 p.m. Foundry Rose
55 Main St. | 845-809-5480
thefoundryrose.com
Brian Grahn and Mike Casale bring together local musicians to play favorite songs. Bring an acoustic instrument and join in or request to sing. Reservations recommended for dinner.
SAT 17
Gratefully Yours
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The tribute band will recreate the experience and set lists of Grateful Dead shows. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 17
Turn Up Time
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The concert celebrates urban music with songs in Spanish and English. Cost: $65 to $85
MON 19
Nir Naaman Quartet
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s
330 Main St. | quinnsinbeacon.com
The jazz saxophonist will be joined by Jordan Piper (piano), Bryan Copeland (bass) and Nadav Snir (drums). Cost: $15 donation
FRI 23
Mary Fahl
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The singer will play music from her latest release, Can’t Get It Out of My Head. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 24
Winter Music Festival
MONTGOMERY
1 p.m. City Winery | 23 Factory St.
schoolofrock.com
The School of Rock will present this festival of bands formed at its Beacon location, with genres including arena rock, classic punk, women in rock, nu metal and rock.
SAT 24
The Weeklings
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The tribute band plays music by the Beatles and other hits from the 1960s. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SUN 25
Omar Hakim & Sonic Boom Squad
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The group will play music from its upcoming release, Come Out to Play. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
CIVIC
SAT 17
Town Hall
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave.
nyassembly.gov/mem/Dana-Levenberg
Dana Levenberg, whose district in the state Assembly includes Philipstown, will host this question-and-answer session.
TUES 20
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
A public hearing on revised parking standards will be adjourned until March 18.
TUES 20
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
WED 21
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
