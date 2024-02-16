Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 17

Great Backyard Bird Count

birdcount.org

With 15 minutes of observation, share what birds you see and how many as part of this citizen scientists assignment. Watch a webinar and sign up online. Counts can be submitted through MON 19.

SAT 17

Spaghetti Dinner

COLD SPRING

5 – 7 p.m. American Legion | 10 Cedar St.

Enjoy a meal to benefit the Auxiliary. Cost: $15 ($10 for 6 to 12, free for 6 and younger)

MON 19

How Do I Electrify?

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon Rec Center

23 W. Center St.

Learn all about electric vehicles at this event hosted by the Mid-Hudson Regional Clean Energy Hub, Climate Reality and the Beacon City Council.

TUES 20

Narcan Training

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Learn how to identify signs of an opioid overdose and how to administer the antidote Naloxone.

SAT 24

Friends Kickoff Party

BEACON

5 – 7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Start or renew your HCC membership and enjoy this champagne-and-cupcake party.

SAT 24

Spring Celebration of Light

BEACON

5:30 p.m. Polhill Park

Main Street and South Avenue

beaconspring.org

Bring a lantern and join this community parade up Main Street to The Yard for a dance party to welcome the Year of the Dragon.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 17

Stanford Kay | Tatana Keller

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

Kay’s work in Painting Out Loud (such as below) explores the balance between the artist’s unconscious and critical-thinking mind. Keller’s paintings and prints in Sideways Glances contemplate contemporary issues through the lens of a childhood spent in communist Czechoslovakia as the daughter of Holocaust survivors. Through March 10.



KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 17

Play Sets

BEACON

10:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Families with children ages 5 and older are invited to explore the galleries; in this session, Dia educators will focus on the work of Senga Nengudi. On SAT 24, it will be Larry Bell. Free

SAT 17

Washington’s Birthday

NEWBURGH

Noon – 3 p.m.

Washington’s Headquarters

84 Liberty St. | facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters

The historic site will have reenactments, cake, music and crafts. Also SUN 18, MON 19.





SAT 17

Art Supply Swap

BEACON

12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Pick up gently used supplies for arts and crafts projects. Drop off donations from noon to 5 p.m. on FRI 16.

SUN 18

Ollie Storytime

COLD SPRING

10:30 a.m. Split Rock Books

97 Main St. | 845-265-2080

splitrockbks.com

Nicole Vitale and illustrator Sarah Monck will read from their picture book, followed by a craft.

MON 19

Winter Break Workshop

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Students in kindergarten through the fifth grade will explore a variety of art methods and materials. Also TUES 20.

Cost: $95

WED 21

The Princess & the Frog

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children are invited to watch the 2009 animated Disney film about a woman who has to turn a frog into a prince to fulfill her dream of owning a restaurant.

WED 21

Candy Tasting & Board Games

BEACON

3:45 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Children and teens ages 11 and older can sample candies from around the world and play old-school games. Registration required.

SAT 24

Makerspace Open House

COLD SPRING

Noon – 2 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Children and teens are invited to discover projects and crafts that can be made at the library.

SAT 24

SEL Storytime

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

This installment of the social and emotional storytime series for students in kindergarten through second grade will focus on how to handle challenges.

TALKS & TOURS

WED 21

Security and Privacy Online

GARRISON

3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The digital-literacy presentation will cover how to control your data and finances online and avoid scams and hacking. Registration required.

THURS 22

The Life of Frederick Douglass

GARRISON

7 p.m. Via Zoom | bit.ly/DFPL-douglass

Kevin Bryant, a park ranger at the national historic site where the Black civil rights leader lived at the end of his life, will discuss his work in the 19th century to abolish slavery and his vision for humanity. The event is co-sponsored by the Desmond-Fish Public Library and the Blodgett Memorial Library in Fishkill. Register online.



SAT 24

Circulating Jim Crow

BEACON

8 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.

845-440-3906 | stanzabooks.com

Beacon resident Adam McKible will discuss his newly published book, which examines how journalists, including those at The Saturday Evening Post, promoted white supremacy in the early 20th century.



SUN 25

Death Cafe

GARRISON

3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

This discussion group is open to anyone who wants to become more comfortable talking about death and dying.

NATURE & OUTDOORS

SAT 17

Maple Sugar Tours

CORNWALL

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506

hhnaturecenter.org

Choose from a short walk at noon or 3 p.m. or a longer hike at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. to see the process of tapping trees and cooking sap to make syrup. Also SUN 18 and weekends through March 3. Cost: $15 ($12 members, ages 4 and younger free)

SAT 17

Winter Seed Sowing

COLD SPRING

1 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

The Philipstown Garden Club will have seeds and supplies to get a head start on the growing season. The snow date is SUN 18. Registration required.

SAT 24

Maple Sugaring Day

WAPPINGERS FALLS

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

There will be a demonstration of how maple syrup is made, as well as games and activities. Free

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 17

Love Party

BEACON

8 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.

845-440-3906 | stanzabooks.com

Celebrate love in all its forms with readings and reflections from literature, astrology and history.

SUN 18

Fortune Feimster

POUGHKEEPSIE

4:30 & 7 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The stand-up comedian and actor will perform as part of her Live Laugh Love tour. Cost: $29 to $65





FRI 23

Royal Hanneford Circus

POUGHKEEPSIE

6 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

This family-run, three-ring circus has been operating for three centuries and includes motorcycle thrill riders, “the globe of death,” aerialists, clowns and acrobats. Also SAT 24, SUN 25. Cost: $33 to $59

FRI 23

American Revolution Trivia Night

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Join this interactive game in person or online. Cost: $20 ($18 online, $18/$15 members)

FRI 23

I Like It Here

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

In this 2022 film, screened as part of the Depot Docs series, director Ralph Arlyck reflects on the end of life. Cost: $25

SAT 24

Lines of Demarcation

BEACON

2 p.m. St. Andrew & St. Luke Church

15 South Ave.

foundationforbeaconschools.org/local-history-projects

This documentary, made by a team of Beacon High School students, includes interviews with older Black residents about their experiences growing up and living in the city.

SUN 25

Young & Strange Delusionists

PEEKSKILL

3 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Richard Young and Sam Strange will perform comedic illusions. Cost: $35 to $50

MUSIC

SAT 17

The Long, Gray Line

WEST POINT

2 p.m. Ike Hall | 655 Pitcher Road

845-938-4159 | ikehall.com

The West Point Band’s performance will recount the history of the academy. Free





SAT 17

Concert of Concertos

NEWBURGH

4 p.m. Mount Saint Mary

845-913-7157 | newburghsymphony.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra’s program at Aquinas Hall will celebrate Romantic period composers with selections by Rachmaninoff, Puccini, Mozart and Handel. Cost: $30 to $75 (students free)

SAT 17

Music Collaborative

COLD SPRING

6 – 10 p.m. Foundry Rose

55 Main St. | 845-809-5480

thefoundryrose.com

Brian Grahn and Mike Casale bring together local musicians to play favorite songs. Bring an acoustic instrument and join in or request to sing. Reservations recommended for dinner.

SAT 17

Gratefully Yours

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The tribute band will recreate the experience and set lists of Grateful Dead shows. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 17

Turn Up Time

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The concert celebrates urban music with songs in Spanish and English. Cost: $65 to $85

MON 19

Nir Naaman Quartet

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s

330 Main St. | quinnsinbeacon.com

The jazz saxophonist will be joined by Jordan Piper (piano), Bryan Copeland (bass) and Nadav Snir (drums). Cost: $15 donation





FRI 23

Mary Fahl

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The singer will play music from her latest release, Can’t Get It Out of My Head. Cost: $30 ($35 door)





SAT 24

Winter Music Festival

MONTGOMERY

1 p.m. City Winery | 23 Factory St.

schoolofrock.com

The School of Rock will present this festival of bands formed at its Beacon location, with genres including arena rock, classic punk, women in rock, nu metal and rock.

SAT 24

The Weeklings

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The tribute band plays music by the Beatles and other hits from the 1960s. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SUN 25

Omar Hakim & Sonic Boom Squad

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The group will play music from its upcoming release, Come Out to Play. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

CIVIC

SAT 17

Town Hall

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave.

nyassembly.gov/mem/Dana-Levenberg

Dana Levenberg, whose district in the state Assembly includes Philipstown, will host this question-and-answer session.

TUES 20

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

A public hearing on revised parking standards will be adjourned until March 18.

TUES 20

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

WED 21

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov