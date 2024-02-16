BOYS’ BASKETBALL — On Feb. 9, in a packed gym at Haldane, the Blue Devils defeated Putnam Valley, 56-38, to win the league title for the sixth year in a row.

The game was closer throughout than the final score. Haldane led by a point, 10-9, at the end of the first quarter but outscored the Tigers, 16-8, in the second to take a 26-17 lead into halftime. Putnam Valley cut that lead to six midway through the third, and early in the fourth cut the lead to five on a three-pointer.

Haldane ended the threat with a 12-0 run, including six from Fallou Faye. Matt Nachamkin and Nate Stickle each finished with 12 points.

With the league title in view, “we were on a mission tonight,” said Coach Joe Virgadamo. The Blue Devils (16-3) hosted Franklin Roosevelt of Hyde Park on Thursday (Feb. 15) for their final game of the season and then will wait nearly two weeks to play in the Section I, Class C title game on March 3 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains against the winner of a game between No. 2 seed Tuckahoe (12-7) and No. 3 Leffell (12-8).

If it wins on March 3, Haldane would advance to a regional final against the Section IX champion on March 6 at Yorktown.

The boys were ranked the second-best Class C team in the state as of Feb. 11 by the New York State Sportswriters Association.

“The best part about it is I still don’t think we’ve peaked yet,” said Virgadamo, who last season took the Blue Devils to the state title game. “We have room for improvement.”

Video by Jeff McDaniel

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL — Haldane lost at Putnam Valley on Feb. 8, 58-27, to finish the season at 8-12, an improvement over last season’s three wins. The Blue Devils kept it close until halftime, trailing by two, but Putnam Valley had a big third quarter to pull away.

Haldane, the No. 4 seed in the Section I, Class C tournament, will host No. 5 Leffell (7-12) at 5 p.m. on Tuesday (Feb. 20). The winner will advance to the Westchester County Center to face No. 1 Tuckahoe (13-7) on Feb. 25.

WINTER TRACK — On Monday (Feb. 12), Haldane competed in the Section 1, Class C championship at The Armory in New York City.

For the boys, Jake Thomas was eighth in the 55-meter dash in 6.96; Rhys Williams was 12th in the 300-meter dash in 39.44; James Frommer was sixth in the 600-meter run in 1:32.33; Owen Powers was ninth in the 1,600-meter run in 4:54.07; Jack Ilian was sixth in the 3,200-meter run in 10:26.61; and Merrick Williams was 13th in the long jump in 17-11. The 4×200 relay team also finished fourth in 1:40.99.

For the girls, the top finisher was Samantha Thomas, who was sixth in the 55-meter dash in 8.08. The Blue Devils return to The Armory on Sunday (Feb. 18) for the Section I state qualifier.