State legislature must approve changes

Mike Lawler’s path to re-election will not be any worse and Pat Ryan’s may be easier under redrawn boundaries for New York’s congressional seats sent to the state Legislature on Thursday (Feb. 16) for its consideration.

The bipartisan Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) voted 9-1 to approve the maps, which outline the boundaries of the state’s 26 U.S. House districts, but the state Legislature has the final say. The seats include District 17, which includes Philipstown and is represented by Lawler, a Republican, and District 18, which contains Beacon and is represented by Ryan, a Democrat.

The state Legislature could approve the maps or reject them and draw its own.

Under the proposed changes, District 17 would remain largely as it was when Lawler narrowly defeated longtime Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney in 2022. The IRC altered slightly the district’s northern boundary in Dutchess County, removing Green Haven Correctional Facility in Stormville and adding additional parts of the Town of Beekman.

The changes likely would not alter how the district voted in 2022 for governor and president, according to data from Redistrictingandyou.org: Voters slightly favored the Republican gubernatorial candidate, Lee Zeldin, over Kathy Hochul, while Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, easily defeated Donald Trump.

The impact of the changes would be more palpable in District 18, where Ryan is being challenged by Alison Esposito, a Republican who ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor in 2022. The district would become bluer, with the IRC excising parts of conservative-leaning western Orange and Ulster counties and adding Saugerties, Woodstock and other Democrat-leaning parts of northern Ulster County.

According to Redistrictingandyou.org, while Zeldin defeated Hochul by 2.6 percentage points in the 18th District in 2022, she would have narrowly won if the new boundaries had been in place. Biden’s share of votes would increase from 54.2 percent to 55.7 percent in the redrawn district.

If approved, the boundaries would replace ones drawn by a court-appointed expert for the 2022 elections after the IRC commissioners failed to agree and maps created by the Legislature’s Democratic majority for the U.S. House and state Senate were ruled to be an unconstitutional gerrymander.

The state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals, which struck down the Democrats’ maps in 2022, ruled in December that the boundaries used in that year’s elections were valid for one-time use only, rather than through 2030, when the next federal census is conducted.

The court gave the IRC until Feb. 28 to create new maps for this year’s primary and general elections.

Lawler, whose seat is one that Democrats are hoping to flip this year, criticized the December order by the Court of Appeals as “politically motivated”; the 2022 maps helped him and three other Republicans win seats previously held by Democrats.

On Thursday, Lawler urged state legislators to “swiftly” approve the proposed maps. “Any effort to alter these maps should be viewed as another attempt at a partisan gerrymander and should be rejected writ large,” said Lawler, who is facing a challenge from former Rep. Mondaire Jones.

Still pending are new maps for the 63 state Senate seats, which could reshape the prospects of Rob Rolison, a Republican who represents District 39, which includes Beacon and Philipstown. Rolison is facing a challenge from Yvette Valdes Smith, a Dutchess County legislator who represents parts of Beacon and Fishkill and serves as minority leader for the Democrats.