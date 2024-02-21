Former special agent hired for role

Christopher Shields
Christopher Shields

Putnam County has named Christopher Shields as director of the Office of Emergency Management.

Shields, who reports to Robert Lipton, the commissioner of the emergency services, is a former special agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and spent six years as a U.S. Capitol Police special agent. He succeeds John O’Connor, who left in early 2023. The position has been vacant since.

The director is responsible for emergency management plans and the operation of the Emergency Operating Center. Shields began the job on Feb. 13, the day a snowstorm hit the area.

Behind The Story

Type: News

News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Articles attributed to "staff" are written by the editor or a senior editor. This is typically because they are brief items based on a single source, such as a press release, or there are multiple contributors, such as a collection of photos.

Leave a comment

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.