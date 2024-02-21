Funds will benefit Hudson River watershed

The state Department of Environmental Conservation on Tuesday (Feb. 20) announced $1.8 million in annual grants for 26 projects along the Hudson River to improve water quality, enhance environmental education and protect natural resources.

Riverkeeper will receive $150,000 to remove at least 16 dams on 12 Hudson River tributaries to restore stream flow for the benefit of river herring and American eel. The nonprofit will also get $59,543 for a nutrient analysis of Peekskill Hollow Brook, a source of drinking water for Peekskill.

The Hudson River Watershed Alliance will receive $75,000 to define key regional roles for watershed planning and groups in the Hudson River Estuary Watershed.

The Hudson Valley Stream Conservancy will receive $114,920 to complete the removal of a 5-foot-high dam on Sprout Brook to restore the stream in Cortlandt for migrating fish and eels.