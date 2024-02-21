Joined Philipstown congregation in 2014

On March 8, during Shabbat Across America, the Philipstown Reform Synagogue will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of the arrival of Rabbi Helaine Ettinger as its leader.

Those who plan to attend the service, which begins at 5:30 p.m., are asked to RSVP by Feb. 29 by emailing [email protected] with the number of guests. It will be held at the parish hall of St. Mary’s Church in Cold Spring.

Those who are interested in exploring the philosophy of Jewish life are invited to participate. The congregation was organized after Roberta Shayo placed a newspaper ad in 2002 asking those interested in starting a synagogue to join her at the Butterfield Library. Nearly 100 people showed up.