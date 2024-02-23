FLAG COMING — The Town of Fishkill will soon erect a 10-foot pole and Betsy Ross flag, as well as solar-powered lighting, flowers and plantings, at the battery monuments on Route 9 near the Putnam-Dutchess county line. Century Aggregates, the mine located nearby, donated and installed the low granite wall. The plaques, installed in 1935 and 1902, mark the location where, during the American Revolution, three military batteries defended “the gorge of the mountains,” Fishkill Clove, against British forces. (Photo by Luke Clemente)

DAR IN CONCERT — Singer and songwriter Dar Williams performed at the Chapel Restoration in Cold Spring on Feb. 16 in a benefit concert that raised more than $5,000 for the Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub. Following the show, the center distributed 42 kits with Narcan, an antidote for opioid overdoses. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

GENERAL CELEBRATION — The Washington’s Headquarters State Historic Site in Newburgh celebrated the birthday of its namesake over the weekend of Feb. 17 to 19. Re-enactors — including this Revolutionary War soldier — greeted visitors who braved the cold. The site’s museum at 84 Liberty St. contains more than 1,300 objects. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

TRADITIONAL CRUST — Armando Vivenzio instructed his granddaughter, Isabella, as she made a pie on Feb. 16 for a Friday pizza night at the North Highlands Engine Co. in Philipstown. Vivenzio, a native of Naples who opened Napoli’s Pizza in Peekskill in 1974, joined the volunteer fire department in 2004; the pizza fundraisers began in 2010. The next nights are from 4 to 8 p.m. on March 1, 15 and 29 at 504 Fishkill Road; for take-out, call 845-265-9595. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

STUDENTS HONORED — The Beacon Elks Lodge 1493 on Feb. 6 recognized Students of the Month at Haldane Middle School for December and January. Each received a certificate and gift card from Cold Spring Pizza. From left in the front row are Tanya Syan, Kirra McCoy, Gavin Lyons-King, Ellie Shields, MiaCruz DiGilio, Vincenzo Pidala. In the back row are Sharon Haviland, Cathy Oken and Jeanine McAuley of the Elks. (Photo provided)