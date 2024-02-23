Earnest Carlisle Jr. (1934-2024)

Earnest Carlisle Jr., 89, a former resident of the Hedgewood Home in Beacon, died Feb. 18 at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing in Pawling.

He was born on Aug. 23, 1934, in Durham, North Carolina, and served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1956. He leaves no survivors.

A funeral service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. on Feb. 28 at the LaGrange Rural Cemetery in Poughkeepsie.

Barbara Garo (1933-2024)

Barbara Ann Garo, 90, died Feb. 21 at the Vassar Brother Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, surrounded by family members.

She was born in Beacon on Sept. 20, 1933, the daughter of Arthur and Rachel (Kimbark) Greene, and graduated from Beacon High School. On Sept. 15, 1961, in Beacon, she married Harry Garo. They were married 46 years before his death.

Barbara was a member of the American Legion Post 203 Ladies Auxiliary and a former member of the Red Hat Society. She was a bowler and bingo fan.

She is survived by her children: Robert Pine (Sharon), Corinne Sgorbissa, Lynn Cheever, Toni Cucci (Alex) and Christine Tresaloni (Paul). She is also survived by her grandchildren: Melissa and Michael Pine, Lori Dixon, Jennifer Taveras, Mark Cucci, Dennis “DJ” Cheever and Nicholas Garo; as well as eight great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. Two sisters died before her.

The family will receive friends on Feb. 26 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Libby Funeral Home, 55 Teller Ave. in Beacon. A Celebration of Life will be held at the funeral home on Feb. 27 at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Fairview Cemetery in Beacon. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org).

Thomas Healey (1962-2024)

Thomas J. Healey, 61, a lifelong resident of Glenham, died Feb. 17 at his home.

He was born Sept. 7, 1962, in Beacon, the son of Thomas and Walterette (LoPrimo) Healey. Thomas served in the U.S. Air Force until his honorable discharge in 1982. He was employed as a carpenter and machinist and was also an artist.

Thomas is survived by his brother, David Healey. His parents and three siblings died before him. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Feb. 21 at St. Joachim Church in Beacon, followed by interment with military honors at St. Joachim Cemetery.

