Gloria daCunha, 84, of Cold Spring, died Feb. 16 at NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.

She was born April 20, 1939, the daughter of Giuseppe and Serafina (Giuffre) Sicari. On Sept. 6, 1959, she married her high school sweetheart, Manuel daCunha, in the Bronx. She and her husband lived in New City for 47 years before moving to Cold Spring 10 years ago.

Gloria worked as a secretary at Good Housekeeping and a legal secretary and stenographer before retiring from the Rockland County district attorney’s office, where she was a legal secretary and stenographer for the chief of detectives.

She was proud of her family and of her Italian heritage. Gloria loved the color blue, chocolate, decorating, watching Jeopardy, Frank Sinatra music, dancing, the New York Yankees and cooking for her family. She spent winters in Sarasota, Florida, where she loved the beach and relaxing at the Nokomis North Jetty.

In addition to her husband, Gloria is survived by her children, Dorian Remine (Doug), Chris daCunha (Laura) and Denice daCunha (Joseph Pyzowski); and her grandchildren, Cynthia Jordan (Philip), Christina Remine, Danielle Powell (Brian), Nicole daCunha (Evan), Jenna Pyzowski and Nicholas Pyzowski.

She is also survived by her great-granddaughters, Monique and Amber; her sister, Lidia Watrud; her sisters-in-law, Rose Palmiero and Mary O’Brien (Pat); and her brother-in-law, Joseph daCunha. Two of her sisters died before her.

A funeral Mass was held Feb. 21 at St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).