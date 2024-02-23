■ At the Wednesday (Feb. 21) meeting of the Cold Spring Village Board, representatives from the New York Metropolitan Transportation Council and Rutgers University outlined a program that will make recommendations regarding traffic control and pedestrian safety at areas that include the intersections of Main Street/Route 301, near the Visitor Center, the corner of Lunn Terrace and Market Street and Fair Street. The study, which will include a village-wide survey, will also look at improvements to the Putnam County trolley service.

■ The board took three actions related to the damage caused by storms and flooding: (1) After a trial that Mayor Kathleen Foley said had been “wildly successful,” it approved a six-month, $3,000 agreement with Jersey Recovery Associates to prepare funding requests to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for funds; (2) it made a request to FEMA with the Village of Nelsonville for funds to examine drainage in the Cedar Street area as well as the impact of stormwater runoff from state park lands; and (3) it awarded a $4,150 contract to Arold Construction of Kingston to inspect the Cedar Street drainage system by video for storm damage.

■ The village closed Wall Street between Marion Avenue and Chestnut/Route 9D because of a problem with the sewer on the upper section of the street.

■ The board approved a routine agreement with the Town of Philipstown that enables the Cold Spring Fire Co. to provide protection. It also approved the company’s list of volunteers who qualify for Firefighter Service Awards.

■ The mayor was authorized to sign a memorandum of understanding with the American Legion Post for resident winter parking during storm events. The parking area at Mayor’s Park remains closed due to storm damage.

■ The Recreation Commission was authorized to pursue a grant of up to $20,000 from AARP for improvements at Mayor’s Park.