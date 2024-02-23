Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 24

Friends Kickoff Party

BEACON

5 – 7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Start or renew your HCC membership and enjoy this champagne-and-cupcake party.

SAT 24

Spring Celebration of Light

BEACON

5:30 p.m. Polhill Park

Main Street and South Avenue

beaconspring.org

Bring a lantern and join this community parade up Main Street to The Yard for a dance party to welcome the Year of the Dragon.





SUN 25

Fjord Trail Chat

PHILIPSTOWN

2 – 4 p.m. Hubbard Lodge

2920 Route 9 | hhft.org

Join staff from the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail at its monthly Sunday afternoon chat to ask questions, share ideas and see the latest trail designs.

THURS 29

Dutchess County Job Fair

POUGHKEEPSIE

3 – 6 p.m. Poughkeepsie Galleria

2001 South Road | dcrcoc.org

Meet employers at this event hosted by the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 24

Circulating Jim Crow

BEACON

8 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.

845-440-3906 | stanzabooks.com

Adam McKible, who lives in Beacon, will discuss his newly published book that examines how journalists, including those at The Saturday Evening Post, promoted white supremacy in the early 20th century.

SUN 25

Death Cafe

GARRISON

3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

This discussion group is open to anyone who wants to become more comfortable talking about death and dying.

WED 28

Crappy Craft Club for Adults

COLD SPRING

1 p.m. Butterfield Library | 10 Morris Ave.

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Make something without judgment. Registration required.

FRI 1

American Revolution Trivia Night

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Join this interactive game in person or online. Rescheduled from Feb. 23. Cost: $20 ($18 online, $18/$15 members)

SAT 2

Sashiko Basics

GARRISON

1 – 4 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

Rachel Barclay will teach the Japanese embroidery practice in this workshop. Cost: $95

SAT 2

Hekate’s Return

BEACON

8 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.

845-440-3906 | stanzabooks.com

Mark Harris will discuss his new novel and the launch of Stanza’s small press.



SUN 3

Nature’s Palette

GARRISON

1 – 4 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Laura Leigh Lanchantin will lead this workshop about using stones to make watercolor paints. Cost: $75

VISUAL ARTS

FRI 1

Winter Prints

COLD SPRING

5 – 8 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery

123 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com

The group show will include works by Ursula Schneider, Tim D’Acquisto, Maria Pia Marrella, Pat Hickman, Barbara Smith Gioia, Gretchen Kane, Ada Pilar Cruz, Grace Kennedy, Lucille Tortora, Jenne Currie, Bill Cooistra, Grey Zeien and Martee Levi. Through March 31.

SUN 3

Still I Rise

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 – 3 p.m. Arts Mid-Hudson

696 Dutchess Turnpike

artsmidhudson.org

Many of the participating artists will discuss their work at this closing reception of a group show celebrating Black History Month. Registration requested.

SUN 3

An Artist’s Journey in the Arctic Circle

GARRISON

2 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

Adar Pilar Cruz will discuss her experiences and share the art she created on the trip.





KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 24

Play Sets

BEACON

10:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Families with children ages 5 and older are invited to explore the galleries; in this session, Dia educators will focus on the work of Larry Bell. The series continues with Meg Webster on SUN 25 and Robert Smithson on SAT 2. Free

SAT 24

Babies & Baked Goods

GARRISON

11 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The New Parents Support Group presents this get-together on the last Saturday of each month for new parents, babies and siblings. Bring a breakfast beverage and the library will supply the baked goods.

SAT 24

Makerspace Open House

COLD SPRING

Noon – 2 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Children and teens are invited to discover projects and crafts that can be made at the library.

SAT 24

SEL Storytime

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Butterfield Library | 10 Morris Ave.

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

This installment of the social and emotional storytime series for students in kindergarten through second grade will focus on how to handle challenges.

TUES 27

Candy Architecture

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

At Family Science Night, learn what can be built with sweet treats. Registration required.

FRI 1

After School Movie: Shrek

COLD SPRING

3:15 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

In this 2001 animated film, an ogre must help fairytale creatures after they are exiled to his swamp.

FRI 1

So You Want to Adopt a Guinea Pig?

GARRISON

3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children ages 3 to 10 are invited to learn what pet guinea pigs need and how to keep them happy. Registration required.

SUN 3

Storytime with Lian Cho

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The author and illustrator will talk about her book, Oh, Olive!, and how she makes her work. This event is hosted with Split Rock Books. Registration required.



NATURE & OUTDOORS

SAT 24

Maple Sugar Tours

CORNWALL

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506

hhnaturecenter.org

Choose from a short walk at noon or 3 p.m. or a longer hike at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. to see the process of tapping trees and cooking sap to make syrup. Also SUN 25, SAT 2, SUN 3. Cost: $15 ($12 members, ages 4 and younger free)

SAT 24

Maple Sugaring Day

WAPPINGERS FALLS

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

There will be a demonstration of how maple syrup is made, as well as games and activities. Free

MUSIC

SAT 24

Winter Music Festival

MONTGOMERY

1 p.m. City Winery | 23 Factory St.

schoolofrock.com

The School of Rock will present this festival of bands formed at its Beacon location, with genres including arena rock, classic punk, women in rock, nu metal and rock.

SAT 24

The Weeklings

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The tribute band plays music by The Beatles and hits from the 1960s. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SUN 25

Omar Hakim & Sonic Boom Squad

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The group will play music from its upcoming release, Come Out to Play. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

THURS 29

Stephen Clair

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Move | 37 Chestnut St.

movecoldspring.com

Clair will be joined by Danielle Howle and Frank Critelli as part of a new music series at the studio. Cost: $10

FRI 1

Cliff Eberhardt and Christine Lavin

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The singers and songwriters will play folk music. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SAT 2

Beacon Rising Choir

BEACON

6 p.m. First Presbyterian

50 Liberty St.

bit.ly/beacon-rising-3-2

The choir, which has nearly 70 members, will perform favorites and new songs backed by a band. The concert was rescheduled from Feb. 9. Cost: $15 ($10 seniors)

SAT 2

Red Hot Chili Pipers

WEST POINT

8 p.m. Ike Hall | 655 Pitcher Road

845-938-4159 | ikehall.com

Described as “bag-rock,” the nine-piece ensemble promises energetic music. Cost: $42

SAT 2

Richard Thompson

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Known for his Americana guitar playing and songwriting, Thompson has influenced rock bands and folk artists alike. Cost: $75 ($80 door)

SUN 3

Ying Li

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

The pianist’s program will include works by Couperin, Chopin, Strauss, Ravel and Prokofiev. Cost: $35 ($10 students)





SUN 3

Cherish the Ladies

BEACON

5:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Joanie Madden leads this group of musicians, singers and dancers who perform and interpret traditional Irish music. Cost: $45 ($50 door)

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 24

Royal Hanneford Circus

POUGHKEEPSIE

10 a.m. & 2 & 6 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

This family-run, three-ring circus has been operating for three centuries and includes motorcycle thrill riders, “the globe of death,” aerialists, clowns and acrobats. Also SUN 25. Cost: $33 to $59

SAT 24

Femme Verse

COLD SPRING

1 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Irene O’Garden will host this poetry reading with Lily Greenberg, Jennifer Franklin and Mary Lou Buschi on “shattering love’s stereotypes.”

SAT 24

Momentum

BEACON

1 p.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

For this installment of a series connected with Rita McBride: Arena (1997), German composer Volker Bertelmann, known as Hauschka, will perform a solo piano improvisation in response to choreography by Alexandra Waierstall and dancers Scott Jennings and Ying Yun Chen. Visitors may walk and sit among the performers as the performance unfolds. Because it involves nudity, photography will not be permitted. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students and visitors with disabilities, $5 ages 5 to 11, free for ages 5 and younger and Beacon residents)

SAT 24

Lines of Demarcation

BEACON

2 p.m. St. Andrew & St. Luke Church

15 South Ave.

foundationforbeaconschools.org/local-history-projects

This documentary, made by a team of Beacon High School students, includes interviews with older Black residents about their experiences growing up and living in the city. Also 6 p.m. on TUES 27 at Beacon High School and THURS 29 at the Howland Public Library.

SAT 24

An Ideal Husband

WAPPINGERS FALLS

2 & 8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

Oscar Wilde’s political comedy, a tale of blackmail and corruption, was first staged in London in 1895. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors, military, students)





SUN 25

Young & Strange Delusionists

PEEKSKILL

3 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Richard Young and Sam Strange will perform comedic illusions. Cost: $35 to $50





TUES 27

Bianca Del Rio

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Bardavon

35 Market St. | bardavon.org

The comedian, known as the “Joan Rivers of the drag world,” will perform her latest show, Dead Inside. Cost: $57.50

WED 28

Storytelling Open Mic

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | artichokeshow.com

Share a six-minute personal story. See the website for guidelines.

THURS 29

Mars Attacks

BEACON

7 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery

7 E Main St. | storyscreenpresents.com

This 1996 Tim Burton film about the response to an invasion by Martians stars Sarah Jessica Parker. Sponsored by Story Screen. Free

FRI 1

Lit Lit

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

Read work from any genre at this monthly literary open mic.

FRI 1

Irish Comedy Tour

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Derek Richards, Damon Leibert and Michael Malone will perform stand-up. Cost: $27 to $40

SUN 3

Late Nite Catechism

PEEKSKILL

7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

This interactive comedy by Vicki Quade and Maripat Donovan imagines the audience as a roomful of students who are asked to answer questions to win rewards or reflect on their shortcomings. Cost: $39 to $59

CIVIC

MON 26

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 26

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

TUES 27

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Middle School Library

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org

WED 28

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 28

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org