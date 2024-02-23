Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 24
Friends Kickoff Party
BEACON
5 – 7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Start or renew your HCC membership and enjoy this champagne-and-cupcake party.
SAT 24
Spring Celebration of Light
BEACON
5:30 p.m. Polhill Park
Main Street and South Avenue
beaconspring.org
Bring a lantern and join this community parade up Main Street to The Yard for a dance party to welcome the Year of the Dragon.
SUN 25
Fjord Trail Chat
PHILIPSTOWN
2 – 4 p.m. Hubbard Lodge
2920 Route 9 | hhft.org
Join staff from the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail at its monthly Sunday afternoon chat to ask questions, share ideas and see the latest trail designs.
THURS 29
Dutchess County Job Fair
POUGHKEEPSIE
3 – 6 p.m. Poughkeepsie Galleria
2001 South Road | dcrcoc.org
Meet employers at this event hosted by the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 24
Circulating Jim Crow
BEACON
8 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.
845-440-3906 | stanzabooks.com
Adam McKible, who lives in Beacon, will discuss his newly published book that examines how journalists, including those at The Saturday Evening Post, promoted white supremacy in the early 20th century.
SUN 25
Death Cafe
GARRISON
3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
This discussion group is open to anyone who wants to become more comfortable talking about death and dying.
WED 28
Crappy Craft Club for Adults
COLD SPRING
1 p.m. Butterfield Library | 10 Morris Ave.
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Make something without judgment. Registration required.
FRI 1
American Revolution Trivia Night
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Join this interactive game in person or online. Rescheduled from Feb. 23. Cost: $20 ($18 online, $18/$15 members)
SAT 2
Sashiko Basics
GARRISON
1 – 4 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
Rachel Barclay will teach the Japanese embroidery practice in this workshop. Cost: $95
SAT 2
Hekate’s Return
BEACON
8 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.
845-440-3906 | stanzabooks.com
Mark Harris will discuss his new novel and the launch of Stanza’s small press.
SUN 3
Nature’s Palette
GARRISON
1 – 4 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Laura Leigh Lanchantin will lead this workshop about using stones to make watercolor paints. Cost: $75
VISUAL ARTS
FRI 1
Winter Prints
COLD SPRING
5 – 8 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery
123 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com
The group show will include works by Ursula Schneider, Tim D’Acquisto, Maria Pia Marrella, Pat Hickman, Barbara Smith Gioia, Gretchen Kane, Ada Pilar Cruz, Grace Kennedy, Lucille Tortora, Jenne Currie, Bill Cooistra, Grey Zeien and Martee Levi. Through March 31.
SUN 3
Still I Rise
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 – 3 p.m. Arts Mid-Hudson
696 Dutchess Turnpike
artsmidhudson.org
Many of the participating artists will discuss their work at this closing reception of a group show celebrating Black History Month. Registration requested.
SUN 3
An Artist’s Journey in the Arctic Circle
GARRISON
2 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
Adar Pilar Cruz will discuss her experiences and share the art she created on the trip.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 24
Play Sets
BEACON
10:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Families with children ages 5 and older are invited to explore the galleries; in this session, Dia educators will focus on the work of Larry Bell. The series continues with Meg Webster on SUN 25 and Robert Smithson on SAT 2. Free
SAT 24
Babies & Baked Goods
GARRISON
11 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The New Parents Support Group presents this get-together on the last Saturday of each month for new parents, babies and siblings. Bring a breakfast beverage and the library will supply the baked goods.
SAT 24
Makerspace Open House
COLD SPRING
Noon – 2 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Children and teens are invited to discover projects and crafts that can be made at the library.
SAT 24
SEL Storytime
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Butterfield Library | 10 Morris Ave.
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
This installment of the social and emotional storytime series for students in kindergarten through second grade will focus on how to handle challenges.
TUES 27
Candy Architecture
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
At Family Science Night, learn what can be built with sweet treats. Registration required.
FRI 1
After School Movie: Shrek
COLD SPRING
3:15 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
In this 2001 animated film, an ogre must help fairytale creatures after they are exiled to his swamp.
FRI 1
So You Want to Adopt a Guinea Pig?
GARRISON
3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children ages 3 to 10 are invited to learn what pet guinea pigs need and how to keep them happy. Registration required.
SUN 3
Storytime with Lian Cho
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The author and illustrator will talk about her book, Oh, Olive!, and how she makes her work. This event is hosted with Split Rock Books. Registration required.
NATURE & OUTDOORS
SAT 24
Maple Sugar Tours
CORNWALL
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506
hhnaturecenter.org
Choose from a short walk at noon or 3 p.m. or a longer hike at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. to see the process of tapping trees and cooking sap to make syrup. Also SUN 25, SAT 2, SUN 3. Cost: $15 ($12 members, ages 4 and younger free)
SAT 24
Maple Sugaring Day
WAPPINGERS FALLS
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
There will be a demonstration of how maple syrup is made, as well as games and activities. Free
MUSIC
SAT 24
Winter Music Festival
MONTGOMERY
1 p.m. City Winery | 23 Factory St.
schoolofrock.com
The School of Rock will present this festival of bands formed at its Beacon location, with genres including arena rock, classic punk, women in rock, nu metal and rock.
SAT 24
The Weeklings
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The tribute band plays music by The Beatles and hits from the 1960s. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SUN 25
Omar Hakim & Sonic Boom Squad
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The group will play music from its upcoming release, Come Out to Play. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
THURS 29
Stephen Clair
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Move | 37 Chestnut St.
movecoldspring.com
Clair will be joined by Danielle Howle and Frank Critelli as part of a new music series at the studio. Cost: $10
FRI 1
Cliff Eberhardt and Christine Lavin
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The singers and songwriters will play folk music. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 2
Beacon Rising Choir
BEACON
6 p.m. First Presbyterian
50 Liberty St.
bit.ly/beacon-rising-3-2
The choir, which has nearly 70 members, will perform favorites and new songs backed by a band. The concert was rescheduled from Feb. 9. Cost: $15 ($10 seniors)
SAT 2
Red Hot Chili Pipers
WEST POINT
8 p.m. Ike Hall | 655 Pitcher Road
845-938-4159 | ikehall.com
Described as “bag-rock,” the nine-piece ensemble promises energetic music. Cost: $42
SAT 2
Richard Thompson
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Known for his Americana guitar playing and songwriting, Thompson has influenced rock bands and folk artists alike. Cost: $75 ($80 door)
SUN 3
Ying Li
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
The pianist’s program will include works by Couperin, Chopin, Strauss, Ravel and Prokofiev. Cost: $35 ($10 students)
SUN 3
Cherish the Ladies
BEACON
5:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Joanie Madden leads this group of musicians, singers and dancers who perform and interpret traditional Irish music. Cost: $45 ($50 door)
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 24
Royal Hanneford Circus
POUGHKEEPSIE
10 a.m. & 2 & 6 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
This family-run, three-ring circus has been operating for three centuries and includes motorcycle thrill riders, “the globe of death,” aerialists, clowns and acrobats. Also SUN 25. Cost: $33 to $59
SAT 24
Femme Verse
COLD SPRING
1 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Irene O’Garden will host this poetry reading with Lily Greenberg, Jennifer Franklin and Mary Lou Buschi on “shattering love’s stereotypes.”
SAT 24
Momentum
BEACON
1 p.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
For this installment of a series connected with Rita McBride: Arena (1997), German composer Volker Bertelmann, known as Hauschka, will perform a solo piano improvisation in response to choreography by Alexandra Waierstall and dancers Scott Jennings and Ying Yun Chen. Visitors may walk and sit among the performers as the performance unfolds. Because it involves nudity, photography will not be permitted. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students and visitors with disabilities, $5 ages 5 to 11, free for ages 5 and younger and Beacon residents)
SAT 24
Lines of Demarcation
BEACON
2 p.m. St. Andrew & St. Luke Church
15 South Ave.
foundationforbeaconschools.org/local-history-projects
This documentary, made by a team of Beacon High School students, includes interviews with older Black residents about their experiences growing up and living in the city. Also 6 p.m. on TUES 27 at Beacon High School and THURS 29 at the Howland Public Library.
SAT 24
An Ideal Husband
WAPPINGERS FALLS
2 & 8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
Oscar Wilde’s political comedy, a tale of blackmail and corruption, was first staged in London in 1895. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors, military, students)
SUN 25
Young & Strange Delusionists
PEEKSKILL
3 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Richard Young and Sam Strange will perform comedic illusions. Cost: $35 to $50
TUES 27
Bianca Del Rio
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Bardavon
35 Market St. | bardavon.org
The comedian, known as the “Joan Rivers of the drag world,” will perform her latest show, Dead Inside. Cost: $57.50
WED 28
Storytelling Open Mic
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | artichokeshow.com
Share a six-minute personal story. See the website for guidelines.
THURS 29
Mars Attacks
BEACON
7 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery
7 E Main St. | storyscreenpresents.com
This 1996 Tim Burton film about the response to an invasion by Martians stars Sarah Jessica Parker. Sponsored by Story Screen. Free
FRI 1
Lit Lit
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
Read work from any genre at this monthly literary open mic.
FRI 1
Irish Comedy Tour
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Derek Richards, Damon Leibert and Michael Malone will perform stand-up. Cost: $27 to $40
SUN 3
Late Nite Catechism
PEEKSKILL
7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
This interactive comedy by Vicki Quade and Maripat Donovan imagines the audience as a roomful of students who are asked to answer questions to win rewards or reflect on their shortcomings. Cost: $39 to $59
CIVIC
MON 26
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 26
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
TUES 27
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Middle School Library
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org
WED 28
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 28
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
