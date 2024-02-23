GIRLS’ BASKETBALL — On Tuesday (Feb. 20), No. 4 Haldane hosted No. 5 Leffell in the first round of the Section I, Class C tournament, advancing with a 62-29 victory.

Marisa Peters led the Blue Devils with a career-high 25 points, including seven 3-pointers; Camilla McDaniel had 18 and Kayla Ruggiero scored 12.

“It feels good because not much was expected of this group [which won only three games last season], and we are in the dance!” said Coach Charles Martinez.

The Blue Devils (9-12) will face No. 1 seed Tuckahoe (13-7) at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday (Feb. 25) at the Westchester County Center in White Plains. The game will be streamed at locallive.tv. The teams did not meet during the regular season.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL — After being idle for 11 days, Haldane finished its regular season on Tuesday (Feb. 20) with a 64-46 home win over Franklin Roosevelt. The team then began a 12-day wait for its first game in the state tournament.

FDR started the game with a 6-0 lead but the Blue Devils responded with a 16-2 run behind Ross Esposito, who scored the first 10 points for Haldane, followed by Matt Nachamkin with the next six. Nachamkin dominated the third quarter, scoring 13 of 17 points, and the Blue Devils pulled away in the fourth, holding FDR to five points. Nachamkin finished with 27 points and Esposito had 16.

Video by Jeff McDaniel

The Blue Devils (17-3), seeded No. 1 in the Section I, Class C tournament, will face the winner of a Feb. 25 match-up between No. 2 Tuckahoe (12-7) and No. 3 Leffell (12-8) for the title. That game is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. on March 3 at the Westchester County Center and will be streamed at locallive.tv.

WINTER TRACK — The Blue Devils competed at the 59-team Section I state qualifier on Feb. 18 at The Armory in New York City. For the girls, Ashley Sousa reached the finals in the 1,500-meter run, where she placed 15th in 5:14.67.

HALL OF FAME — The Haldane Sports Athletic Hall of Fame is accepting nominations through April 1 for its 2023 class. See haldaneschool.org or call 845-265-9254, ext. 179, for forms to nominate athletes who graduated before 2019, teams from before 2019, coaches and administrators. The site also contains the list of inductees from 2017 to the present.