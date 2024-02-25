Police had been searching since early February

The body of a Beacon man who had been missing since early February was discovered on Tuesday (Feb. 20) in the woods behind the Fishkill Glen condominiums.

Detectives from the Beacon Police Department identified the remains of Mark Camillo, 62, who suffered from schizophrenia. Beacon police said in a statement that while autopsy results are pending, Camillo’s death did not appear to involve foul play.

The police thanked the public for assistance in the search.