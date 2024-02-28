Will compete in downstate championships

The Loretto Council No. 536 sent seven Philipstown students to the Hudson Valley regional free throw competition on Feb. 25 at Our Lady of Lourdes High School in Poughkeepsie and three advanced to the downstate championships on March 16 in Ossining.

Jack Fitzgerald and Diarmuid Cotter, and Elizabeth Sexton (Photos provided)

Elizabeth Sexton won the 9-year-old girls division by shooting 14 for 25, Diarmuid Cotter won the 10-year-old boys’ bracket, shooting 18 for 25, and Jack Fitzgerald won the 13-year-old boys’ bracket, shooting 20 for 25.

The winners in Ossining will be eligible for the state finals at West Point in April.

