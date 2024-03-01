Wappingers Falls: Day Care Abruptly Closes

Parents were scrambling to find child care following the sudden closure of a Route 9 preschool, according to WRRV.

J.A.C.E. Daycare and Early Learning Program, located in the Imperial Shopping Plaza, announced Feb. 20 that it would close at the end of the month. It offered care from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The daycare is owned by Rachel Bieber, according to Mid Hudson News, which reported that a venture capital lender secured a judgment against her on Feb. 16 for a $179,000 debt.

Fishkill: Charges Dropped Against Council Member

The case against John Forman, a member of the Fishkill Town Board who was arrested in October for allegedly stealing campaign signs of his opponent, will be dismissed if he is not arrested again in the next six months, according to Mid Hudson News.

The prosecution of Forman, who was charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of stolen property, was handled by a district attorney from Columbia County and heard by a judge in the Town of North East.

“We are happy that this misunderstanding has been put behind us,” Forman’s attorney, Anthony DeFazio, told the news site.

Forman was charged when he was found with a sign that had been equipped with a GPS tracking device by Louise Daniele, another member of the Town Board.

Wappingers Falls: Woman Hits 100 mph on Route 9

A Long Island woman on Feb. 22 drove more than 100 mph southbound from Poughkeepsie on Route 9 until she crashed into a police squad car, injuring two officers, according to the New York State Police.

When intercepted in Wappinger Falls at 11:30 p.m., the woman was driving south in the northbound lanes, reported Mid Hudson News. She was pulled over by a state trooper but jumped the median and struck the police vehicle. A trooper then boxed in the woman’s SUV to keep her from fleeing.

Police said the suspect, after being placed in the back of a cruiser, began kicking the door and windows, cursing and spitting. She was placed in a “spit mask” and leg restraints and was taken to MidHudson Regional Hospital for evaluation.

Hopewell Junction: Mobile Marijuana Dispensary Shut Down

Police this week arrested a 22-year-old Hopewell Junction resident for allegedly operating an illegal mobile cannabis dispensary, according to Mid Hudson News.

Eli Herrera was charged with misdemeanor criminal sale of cannabis. His truck was spotted by AJ Beephan, a member of the state Assembly, who alerted the state Office of Cannabis Management. It determined that Herrera did not have a retail license; the Town of East Fishkill also does not allow dispensaries.

After Herrera’s arrest on Monday (Feb. 26), the truck was impounded and towed.

LaGrange: Councilman Sues Resident, Colleague

A Town of LaGrange council member sued a resident and another member of the council for $10 million, alleging they defamed him and conspired to release audio recordings on YouTube of executive sessions that are closed to the public.

The lawsuit by Alfred Rabasco names Hopewell Junction resident David Mashiah and Council Member Rich Ryan.

According to Mid Hudson News, Rebecca Valk, the town attorney, read a statement at the Feb. 21 meeting that listed what she considered to be threatening behavior by Mashiah, such as allegedly calling the town to inquire about its active shooter plan, claiming to state agencies that he is a town official and following people to their cars after meetings.

Valk said that “all evidence is pointing” to Ryan as the one “feeding recordings to this man.” She said to Ryan: “When I or someone else is physically harmed, responsibility will fall on you.”

Sullivan County: Man Arrested After Facebook Post

A Barryville man who police say was hiding out because he was $8,700 behind on his child-support payments was arrested after attempting to sell a motorcycle on Facebook Marketplace.

According to Mid Hudson News, Marcus Molnar, 46, had fled to Wayne County, Pennsylvania, in September to avoid a warrant. Deputies from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office noticed that Molnar had placed a listing for a Harley Davidson online and posed as buyers. When Molnar met them on Feb. 24 in Barryville, he was arrested.

Sheriff Mike Schiff told the news site that his office was “on a roll,” executing five child-support warrants in 10 days.