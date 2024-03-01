Bondi plaque

DEDICATION — Bob Bondi was honored on Feb. 20 in Carmel with a plaque at the Putnam County Office Building commemorating his 30 years of service as an elected official, including 10 as a county legislator and 20 as county executive. Before the ceremony, County Executive Kevin Byrne gave Bondi, who retired in 2010 and owns a dairy farm in Steuben County, a driving tour of county facilities.  (Photo provided)

Surprise

SURPRISE! — Be A Friend, a nonprofit based in Cold Spring that provides support and encouragement to students who are bullied, surprised a teenager on Monday (Feb. 26) at the Topfield Equestrian Center in Philipstown with 1,129 handwritten letters and cards; a video message from Iain Armitage, the star of her favorite show, Young Sheldon; and a visit with the horses. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

Main Course owners

NEW OWNERS — John and Tara Flagler of Cold Spring (left) signed the papers on Feb. 21 to become the new owners of The Main Course. They are shown with former owners Kevin and Amy Lahey and their daughter, Kate. The bakery is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Tara Flagler said the staff agreed to stay. (Photo provided)

THREE-RING FUN — The family-run Royal Hanneford Circus, which gave its first show in England in 1690, performed in Poughkeepsie on Feb. 24 as part of a national tour. There were many feats of derring-do and, as a finale, an acrobat was “shot” from a cannon. (Photos by Ross Corsair)

