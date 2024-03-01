Each month, New York’s 1,189 town and village courts deposit the fines, fees and surcharges they collect into the state Justice Court Fund, which splits the proceeds between them, counties and the state. In 2022, the fund collected $189.3 million, according to the state Comptroller’s Office, which oversees it.

Of the 2022 revenues, the fund distributed 61 percent ($115 million) to the courts that collected them, 36 percent ($69 million) to the state and the balance ($5.4 million) to counties. (City courts such as in Beacon are administered and funded by the state court system and do not send revenue to the Justice Court Fund.)

The figures below show how the amounts that local courts receive can fluctuate depending on factors such as the volume of traffic tickets and civil and criminal court cases, as well as changes in state law.



