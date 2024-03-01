State grant designed to close gaps

Dutchess County will receive $3 million to purchase a digital radio system that is compatible with those used by first responders in surrounding counties and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority police, the state announced on Tuesday (Feb. 27).

The funding is part of $20 million being distributed to seven counties and New York City to close gaps in emergency communications.

