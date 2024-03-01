Distributes $254,000 for transportation, meals

The Field Hall Foundation, based in Cortlandt Manor, on Thursday (Feb. 29) announced $254,000 in grants to organizations that provide transportation, housing and meal services to seniors in Dutchess, Putnam and Westchester counties.

The recipients include Catholic Charities Community Services of Dutchess ($40,000), the Dutchess County Office for the Aging ($25,000), Dutchess Outreach ($15,000), Second Chance Foods in Brewster ($10,000) and Cornell Cooperative Extension Dutchess County ($5,000).

