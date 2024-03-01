Village election scheduled for March 19

There are two candidates for two open seats on the Nelsonville Village Board and no one is challenging incumbent mayor Chris Winward.

The election is scheduled for March 19. Residents can register to vote on March 9 from noon to 5 p.m. at Village Hall.

Douglas Anderson is seeking the seat on the five-member board that will be vacated after one term by Thomas Campanile, while David Moroney is asking voters for a fourth, 2-year term. Winward, who was elected in 2022, is seeking a second term. Dennis Zenz, the longtime town justice, is running unopposed for a 4-year term.

Early voting and absentee ballot applications, which can be downloaded at nelsonvilleny.gov, must be submitted by March 12.