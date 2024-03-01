Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 2

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

WAPPINGERS FALLS

1 p.m. West Main Street | dcsppc.org

The 29th annual Dutchess County parade will include 17 floats and 11 marching bands, along with community organizations. The grand marshal is Andrew O’Grady, CEO of Mental Health America Dutchess County. Park at The Home Depot/Imperial Plaza lot or take a shuttle from South Hills Mall or the Wappinger Middle School.

WED 6

College Fair

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

More than 50 schools have registered for this event, which is open to high school students in Beacon and the surrounding area, including Philipstown. The snow date is THURS 7.

FRI 8

Shabbat Across America

COLD SPRING

5:30 p.m. Philipstown Reform Synagogue

1 Chestnut St.

philipstownreformsynagogue.org

The synagogue invites people to share dinner and make friends to celebrate this annual event and the 10th anniversary of Rabbi Helaine Ettinger as its leader. Email [email protected] for seating availability.

SAT 9

Putnam Repair Cafe

MAHOPAC

10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Mahopac Middle School

425 Baldwin Place Road

sustainableputnam.org/repair-cafe

Fixers will help restore your broken items and save them from the landfill at this event hosted by Sustainable Putnam. Free

SAT 9

Parade Of Green

BEACON

Noon. Main Street

facebook.com/paradeofgreen

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at this community event, which will include local organizations, bands and festivities.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 2

Early West Point History

PEEKSKILL

2 p.m. Lincoln Depot Museum

10 S. Water St.

Samuel Watson, a military history professor at West Point, will discuss the founding of the academy in 1802 and highlights from its early history. Free





SAT 2

Hekate’s Return

BEACON

8 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.

845-440-3906 | stanzabooks.com

Mark Harris will discuss his new novel and the launch of Stanza’s small press.

SUN 3

Nature’s Palette

GARRISON

10 a.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Laura Leigh Lanchantin will lead this three-hour workshop about using stones to make watercolor paints. Cost: $75

TUES 5

Cafe Y Charlar

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Vanessa Maldonado will lead this Spanish conversation group. Registration required.

TUES 5

Hopped Up on History

BEACON

7 p.m. Two Way Brewery

18 W. Main St. | beaconhistorical.org

Test your Beacon knowledge at this monthly trivia series hosted by the Beacon Historical Society.

THURS 7

Virtual Trivia Night

CARMEL

6:30 p.m. Via Zoom | bit.ly/cove-care-trivia

Teams of up to 10 players can compete to raise funds for CoveCare Center, which serves young people and seniors populations in Putnam County. Cost: $25

SAT 9

Wellness for Moms

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Moms are invited to enjoy a yoga class, lunch and crafts while their children are kept busy by Haldane students and local seniors. Registration required.

SAT 9

Conserving Our Native Rabbit

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Wildlife biologist Sue Booth-Binczik will talk about the declining population of the New England cottontail and conservation efforts. Registration required. The event is co-hosted by the library and the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society.





SAT 9

It Lasts Forever and Then It’s Over

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock Books | 97 Main St.

845-265-2080

splitrockbks.com

Anne de Marcken will discuss her debut novel with Summer Hart about a woman’s experience in the afterlife.





SAT 9

Sam Rebelein and Clay McLeod Chapman

BEACON

8 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.

845-440-3906 | stanzabooks.com

The writers will read from their latest horror novels and discuss the genre. Rebelein’s Edenville is set in the Hudson Valley and Chapman’s What Kind of Mother is a folk-horror classic.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 2

Play Sets

BEACON

10:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Families with children ages 5 and older are invited to explore the galleries; in this session, Dia educators will focus on the work of Robert Smithson. Free

TUES 5

Taylor Swift Friendship Bracelet Workshop

COLD SPRING

3:15 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

An instructor will help students in grades 5 and up make bracelets inspired by the pop star. Registration required.





WED 6

Magic Movement

BEACON

10 & 11 a.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Meredith Casimiro, a dance and movement therapist, will lead a class for pre-walkers at 10 a.m. and toddlers and walkers at 11 a.m. Registration required.

THURS 7

SEL Storytime

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

This session of the social and emotional storytime series for students in kindergarten through second grade will focus on how to be brave. Registration required.

THURS 7

S.T.E.A.M. Stories

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Students in kindergarten through fifth grade can enjoy stories that focus on the science and engineering behind roller coasters.



FRI 8

Reading Party for Teens

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades 7 and higher are invited to share whatever they are reading. Registration required.

NATURE & OUTDOORS

SAT 2

Maple Sugar Tours

CORNWALL

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506

hhnaturecenter.org

Choose from a short walk at noon or 3 p.m. or a longer hike at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. to see the process of tapping trees and cooking sap to make syrup. Also SUN 3. Cost: $15 ($12 members, ages 4 and younger free)

SUN 10

Winter Tree ID Walk

BEAR MOUNTAIN

1 p.m. Bear Mountain State Park

55 Hessian Drive | nysparks.com

Park rangers will lead a guided hike and show how to identify trees without their leaves. Parking is $10. Free

VISUAL ARTS

SUN 3

Still I Rise

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 – 3 p.m. Arts Mid-Hudson

696 Dutchess Turnpike

artsmidhudson.org

Many of the participating artists will discuss their work at this closing reception of a group show celebrating Black History Month. Registration requested.

SUN 3

An Artist’s Journey in the Arctic Circle

GARRISON

2 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

Adar Pilar Cruz will discuss her experiences and share the art she created on the trip.

THURS 7

Many People, One Place

GARRISON

6 – 7:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Artwork by Garrison School students will be on display, and the student jazz ensemble will perform at 6 p.m. Through April 7.





SAT 9

Art is Elementary

BEACON

1 – 3 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Artwork created by students from Beacon’s four primary schools will be on display at this annual show.

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 9

Mass Hysteria! A Cats & Dogs Group Show!

BEACON

5 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.

212-255-2505 | clutter.co

See multiples and prints. Through April 5.

SAT 9

Joel Brown | Elemental

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | baugallery.org

Brown’s ceramic forms will be on display in the Beacon Room and Elemental, a group show, in Galleries 1 and 2.

Through April 7.





SAT 9

Shhhh

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects

484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com

This group show by Super Secret Projects members is a secret.

STAGE & SCREEN

SUN 3

Late Nite Catechism

PEEKSKILL

7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

This interactive comedy by Vicki Quade and Maripat Donovan imagines the audience as a roomful of students who are asked to answer questions to win rewards or reflect on their shortcomings. Cost: $39 to $59

FRI 8

Dirt

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

The play explores local history through the lives of Wappinger chief Daniel Nimham, an enslaved miller and an heiress from a ruling family. Also SAT 9, SUN 10. Cost: $30

FRI 8

CP2 Series Readers Theatre

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

This third annual mini-festival will include the reading of two plays: See Photograph 51 today and the matinee on SAT 9, and Silent Sky on Saturday evening and the SUN 10 matinee. Cost: $15 ($20 for both)

FRI 8

Tig Notaro

PEEKSKILL

7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The comedian and actor will perform her stand-up show, Hello Again. Cost: $67 to $85

FRI 8

Red Silk

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcentertix.com

This two-act play by Lois Achimovich, produced by Hit House and Beacon Litfest, is making its U.S. premiere. Directed by Bronwen Carson and starring Shane Killoran and Beacon actors John Blesso and John Hartzell, it explores the relationship between Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Anne Sexton and two of her psychiatrists. Also SAT 9, SUN 10. Cost: $30 ($35 door)





SAT 9

From the Foundry Archives

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

Joanna Castle Miller, Lisa Pertoso, TJ Del Reno, Don Romaniello and Michael Short will perform improv comedy with prompts from the history of Cold Spring and the West Point Foundry. Cost: $15

MUSIC

SAT 2

Beacon Rising Choir

BEACON

6 p.m. First Presbyterian Church

50 Liberty St. | bit.ly/beacon-rising-3-2

The choir, which has nearly 70 members, will perform favorites and new songs backed by a band. The concert was rescheduled from Feb. 9. Cost: $15 ($10 seniors)

SAT 2

Red Hot Chili Pipers

WEST POINT

8 p.m. Ike Hall | 655 Pitcher Road

845-938-4159 | ikehall.com

Described as “bag-rock,” the nine-piece ensemble promises energetic music. Cost: $42

SUN 3

Cherish the Ladies

BEACON

5:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Joanie Madden leads this group of musicians, singers and dancers who perform and interpret traditional Irish music. Cost: $45 ($50 door)

THURS 7

Andy Cooney’s Irish Celebration

PEEKSKILL

7:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Cooney will perform Irish favorites with Ciara Fox, George Casey and the Emerald Fire Irish Dancers. Cost: $35 to $50





FRI 8

Forever Simon & Garfunkel

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

In this tribute, Sean Altman and Jack Skuller will perform songs by the duo. Cost: $30 ($35 door)





SAT 9

A Celtic Celebration

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center | 729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Liz Hanley, Jefferson Hamer and the TC Ceili Band will perform. Cost: $20

SAT 9

West Point Band and Westchester Symphonic Winds

WEST POINT

8 p.m. Ike Hall | 655 Pitcher Road

845-938-4159 | westpointband.com

The collaborative concert will focus on the works of American composers over three centuries. Free

SAT 9

The Life and Music of George Michael

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The tribute concert will feature the late singer’s music with Wham! and as a solo artist. Cost: $50 to $70

SAT 9

Tom Chapin

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The three-time Grammy winner will present his annual birthday concert. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 10

Daimh

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The five-piece Gaelic group will perform music from its latest release, Tuneship. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 10

Hudson Valley Irish Fest Fundraiser

PEEKSKILL

7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Violinist Daisy Jopling will be joined by the Peekskill City Singers, Ovation Strings and the Narrowbacks. Cost: $32 to $50

CIVIC

MON 4

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

MON 4

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 5

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane Middle School

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org

TUES 5

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

WED 6

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

THURS 7

State of the County

BREWSTER

7 p.m. Tilly’s Table | 100 Route 312

putnamcountyny.com/sotc2024

County Executive Kevin Byrne will deliver his annual address. Register to attend in person or watch via livestream.

THURS 7

Town Board

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com