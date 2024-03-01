Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 2
St. Patrick’s Day Parade
WAPPINGERS FALLS
1 p.m. West Main Street | dcsppc.org
The 29th annual Dutchess County parade will include 17 floats and 11 marching bands, along with community organizations. The grand marshal is Andrew O’Grady, CEO of Mental Health America Dutchess County. Park at The Home Depot/Imperial Plaza lot or take a shuttle from South Hills Mall or the Wappinger Middle School.
WED 6
College Fair
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
More than 50 schools have registered for this event, which is open to high school students in Beacon and the surrounding area, including Philipstown. The snow date is THURS 7.
FRI 8
Shabbat Across America
COLD SPRING
5:30 p.m. Philipstown Reform Synagogue
1 Chestnut St.
philipstownreformsynagogue.org
The synagogue invites people to share dinner and make friends to celebrate this annual event and the 10th anniversary of Rabbi Helaine Ettinger as its leader. Email [email protected] for seating availability.
SAT 9
Putnam Repair Cafe
MAHOPAC
10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Mahopac Middle School
425 Baldwin Place Road
sustainableputnam.org/repair-cafe
Fixers will help restore your broken items and save them from the landfill at this event hosted by Sustainable Putnam. Free
SAT 9
Parade Of Green
BEACON
Noon. Main Street
facebook.com/paradeofgreen
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at this community event, which will include local organizations, bands and festivities.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 2
Early West Point History
PEEKSKILL
2 p.m. Lincoln Depot Museum
10 S. Water St.
Samuel Watson, a military history professor at West Point, will discuss the founding of the academy in 1802 and highlights from its early history. Free
SAT 2
Hekate’s Return
BEACON
8 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.
845-440-3906 | stanzabooks.com
Mark Harris will discuss his new novel and the launch of Stanza’s small press.
SUN 3
Nature’s Palette
GARRISON
10 a.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Laura Leigh Lanchantin will lead this three-hour workshop about using stones to make watercolor paints. Cost: $75
TUES 5
Cafe Y Charlar
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Vanessa Maldonado will lead this Spanish conversation group. Registration required.
TUES 5
Hopped Up on History
BEACON
7 p.m. Two Way Brewery
18 W. Main St. | beaconhistorical.org
Test your Beacon knowledge at this monthly trivia series hosted by the Beacon Historical Society.
THURS 7
Virtual Trivia Night
CARMEL
6:30 p.m. Via Zoom | bit.ly/cove-care-trivia
Teams of up to 10 players can compete to raise funds for CoveCare Center, which serves young people and seniors populations in Putnam County. Cost: $25
SAT 9
Wellness for Moms
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Moms are invited to enjoy a yoga class, lunch and crafts while their children are kept busy by Haldane students and local seniors. Registration required.
SAT 9
Conserving Our Native Rabbit
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Wildlife biologist Sue Booth-Binczik will talk about the declining population of the New England cottontail and conservation efforts. Registration required. The event is co-hosted by the library and the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society.
SAT 9
It Lasts Forever and Then It’s Over
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Split Rock Books | 97 Main St.
845-265-2080
splitrockbks.com
Anne de Marcken will discuss her debut novel with Summer Hart about a woman’s experience in the afterlife.
SAT 9
Sam Rebelein and Clay McLeod Chapman
BEACON
8 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.
845-440-3906 | stanzabooks.com
The writers will read from their latest horror novels and discuss the genre. Rebelein’s Edenville is set in the Hudson Valley and Chapman’s What Kind of Mother is a folk-horror classic.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 2
Play Sets
BEACON
10:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Families with children ages 5 and older are invited to explore the galleries; in this session, Dia educators will focus on the work of Robert Smithson. Free
TUES 5
Taylor Swift Friendship Bracelet Workshop
COLD SPRING
3:15 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
An instructor will help students in grades 5 and up make bracelets inspired by the pop star. Registration required.
WED 6
Magic Movement
BEACON
10 & 11 a.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Meredith Casimiro, a dance and movement therapist, will lead a class for pre-walkers at 10 a.m. and toddlers and walkers at 11 a.m. Registration required.
THURS 7
SEL Storytime
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
This session of the social and emotional storytime series for students in kindergarten through second grade will focus on how to be brave. Registration required.
THURS 7
S.T.E.A.M. Stories
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Students in kindergarten through fifth grade can enjoy stories that focus on the science and engineering behind roller coasters.
FRI 8
Reading Party for Teens
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades 7 and higher are invited to share whatever they are reading. Registration required.
NATURE & OUTDOORS
SAT 2
Maple Sugar Tours
CORNWALL
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506
hhnaturecenter.org
Choose from a short walk at noon or 3 p.m. or a longer hike at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. to see the process of tapping trees and cooking sap to make syrup. Also SUN 3. Cost: $15 ($12 members, ages 4 and younger free)
SUN 10
Winter Tree ID Walk
BEAR MOUNTAIN
1 p.m. Bear Mountain State Park
55 Hessian Drive | nysparks.com
Park rangers will lead a guided hike and show how to identify trees without their leaves. Parking is $10. Free
VISUAL ARTS
SUN 3
Still I Rise
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 – 3 p.m. Arts Mid-Hudson
696 Dutchess Turnpike
artsmidhudson.org
Many of the participating artists will discuss their work at this closing reception of a group show celebrating Black History Month. Registration requested.
SUN 3
An Artist’s Journey in the Arctic Circle
GARRISON
2 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
Adar Pilar Cruz will discuss her experiences and share the art she created on the trip.
THURS 7
Many People, One Place
GARRISON
6 – 7:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Artwork by Garrison School students will be on display, and the student jazz ensemble will perform at 6 p.m. Through April 7.
SAT 9
Art is Elementary
BEACON
1 – 3 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Artwork created by students from Beacon’s four primary schools will be on display at this annual show.
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 9
Mass Hysteria! A Cats & Dogs Group Show!
BEACON
5 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.
212-255-2505 | clutter.co
See multiples and prints. Through April 5.
SAT 9
Joel Brown | Elemental
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | baugallery.org
Brown’s ceramic forms will be on display in the Beacon Room and Elemental, a group show, in Galleries 1 and 2.
Through April 7.
SAT 9
Shhhh
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects
484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com
This group show by Super Secret Projects members is a secret.
STAGE & SCREEN
SUN 3
Late Nite Catechism
PEEKSKILL
7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
This interactive comedy by Vicki Quade and Maripat Donovan imagines the audience as a roomful of students who are asked to answer questions to win rewards or reflect on their shortcomings. Cost: $39 to $59
FRI 8
Dirt
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
The play explores local history through the lives of Wappinger chief Daniel Nimham, an enslaved miller and an heiress from a ruling family. Also SAT 9, SUN 10. Cost: $30
FRI 8
CP2 Series Readers Theatre
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
This third annual mini-festival will include the reading of two plays: See Photograph 51 today and the matinee on SAT 9, and Silent Sky on Saturday evening and the SUN 10 matinee. Cost: $15 ($20 for both)
FRI 8
Tig Notaro
PEEKSKILL
7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The comedian and actor will perform her stand-up show, Hello Again. Cost: $67 to $85
FRI 8
Red Silk
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcentertix.com
This two-act play by Lois Achimovich, produced by Hit House and Beacon Litfest, is making its U.S. premiere. Directed by Bronwen Carson and starring Shane Killoran and Beacon actors John Blesso and John Hartzell, it explores the relationship between Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Anne Sexton and two of her psychiatrists. Also SAT 9, SUN 10. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 9
From the Foundry Archives
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
Joanna Castle Miller, Lisa Pertoso, TJ Del Reno, Don Romaniello and Michael Short will perform improv comedy with prompts from the history of Cold Spring and the West Point Foundry. Cost: $15
MUSIC
SAT 2
Beacon Rising Choir
BEACON
6 p.m. First Presbyterian Church
50 Liberty St. | bit.ly/beacon-rising-3-2
The choir, which has nearly 70 members, will perform favorites and new songs backed by a band. The concert was rescheduled from Feb. 9. Cost: $15 ($10 seniors)
SAT 2
Red Hot Chili Pipers
WEST POINT
8 p.m. Ike Hall | 655 Pitcher Road
845-938-4159 | ikehall.com
Described as “bag-rock,” the nine-piece ensemble promises energetic music. Cost: $42
SUN 3
Cherish the Ladies
BEACON
5:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Joanie Madden leads this group of musicians, singers and dancers who perform and interpret traditional Irish music. Cost: $45 ($50 door)
THURS 7
Andy Cooney’s Irish Celebration
PEEKSKILL
7:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Cooney will perform Irish favorites with Ciara Fox, George Casey and the Emerald Fire Irish Dancers. Cost: $35 to $50
FRI 8
Forever Simon & Garfunkel
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
In this tribute, Sean Altman and Jack Skuller will perform songs by the duo. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 9
A Celtic Celebration
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center | 729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Liz Hanley, Jefferson Hamer and the TC Ceili Band will perform. Cost: $20
SAT 9
West Point Band and Westchester Symphonic Winds
WEST POINT
8 p.m. Ike Hall | 655 Pitcher Road
845-938-4159 | westpointband.com
The collaborative concert will focus on the works of American composers over three centuries. Free
SAT 9
The Life and Music of George Michael
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The tribute concert will feature the late singer’s music with Wham! and as a solo artist. Cost: $50 to $70
SAT 9
Tom Chapin
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The three-time Grammy winner will present his annual birthday concert. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 10
Daimh
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The five-piece Gaelic group will perform music from its latest release, Tuneship. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 10
Hudson Valley Irish Fest Fundraiser
PEEKSKILL
7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Violinist Daisy Jopling will be joined by the Peekskill City Singers, Ovation Strings and the Narrowbacks. Cost: $32 to $50
CIVIC
MON 4
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
MON 4
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 5
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane Middle School
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org
TUES 5
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
WED 6
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
THURS 7
State of the County
BREWSTER
7 p.m. Tilly’s Table | 100 Route 312
putnamcountyny.com/sotc2024
County Executive Kevin Byrne will deliver his annual address. Register to attend in person or watch via livestream.
THURS 7
Town Board
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com
