BOYS’ BASKETBALL — The Beacon High School boys’ basketball team, seeded No. 5 in the Section IX, Class A tournament, upset No. 1 New Paltz, 61-52, on Wednesday (Feb. 28) to advance to the title game today (March 1) at 5 p.m. at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh against No. 2 Saugerties. It will be streamed on nfhsnetwork.com.

Beacon was down 15-11 at the end of the first quarter but kept New Paltz at arm’s length from that point. Derek Fortes and Ryan Landisi each scored 14 points, while Jahcier Ballard had eight and Jazziah Whitted, seven.

The Bulldogs, who started the season 2-7 before winning 10 of their final 11 games, had the chance to play New Paltz only after upsetting the No. 4 seed, Red Hook, on Monday (Feb. 26), 56-54, when Fortes blocked a last-second three-point attempt by the Raiders. (See video highlights here.) He finished with 20 points; Michai Thompson and Marciano Rodriguez each added 11.

Beacon edged Red Hook, 56-53, during the regular season after giving up a 19-point, third-quarter lead.

On the final play, “we took away two of their best shooters, forced the ball to a different shooter, Derek got out there and made a play,” said Coach Patrick Schetter.

Beacon started the game at Red Hook with a blistering tempo, opening up an 11-0 lead. The Raiders didn’t score until 2:52 left in the first quarter. But Beacon got sloppy and the game was tied at 27 at halftime.

It stayed even until the end of the third quarter, when Beacon took control. During one play, Ballard drove to the hoop, drawing contact. He missed but got the rebound and, while lying on his back, dished it to Thompson, who drained a three to give the Bulldogs the lead.

Fortes scored down low for what would be the winning basket with 1:30 remaining in the game, giving Beacon a 55-54 lead. After being fouled with a minute left, Landisi hit one of two free throws to make it 56-54.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL — The Bulldogs fell at Wallkill, 64-40, on Feb. 22 to finish their season at 16-4 before receiving the No. 3 seed in the Section IX, Class A tournament. They traveled on Wednesday (Feb. 28) to take on No. 2 Red Hook (13-5).

It did not go as planned, and the Bulldogs fell, 57-46. Beacon was hampered by foul trouble; the officials called 19 on the Bulldogs versus 11 on the home team.

The discrepancy, which was far more lopsided early in the game, upset Coach Christina Dahl, who was ejected with 6:11 left after arguing two calls against Daveya Rodriguez in quick succession that fouled her out. Red Hook made five of six free throws it was awarded after the technicals, expanding its lead to 44-29.

“The girls worked hard but the calls didn’t go our way tonight. We have no control over that,” said Assistant Coach Carolann Del Bene.

Reilly Landisi led the Bulldogs, who finished 16-5, with 18 points, and Devyn Kelly added 17.

WINTER TRACK — Damani DeLoatch placed third in the triple jump on Feb. 24 at the Ocean Breeze Elite Invitational on Staten Island, with a total of 46-1.5. He will return to Ocean Breeze on Saturday (March 2) for the state championship.