Audrey Mazza, 85, of Cold Spring died March 1 at North Westchester Restorative Therapy and Nursing Center in Lake Mohegan.
She was born July 9, 1938, in New York City, the daughter of Arthur and Rose Mazza. After retiring as a travel agent, she was involved with Putnam County seniors.
She is survived by her nephew, Arthur Golden; her great-nephews, Robert and Joseph Ruggiero; and a great-niece, Alexis Golden. Her sister, Muriel Golden, died earlier.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated March 6 at Our Lady of Loretto in Cold Spring, followed by interment at Cold Spring Cemetery.
