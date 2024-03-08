Audrey Mazza, 85, of Cold Spring died March 1 at North Westchester Restorative Therapy and Nursing Center in Lake Mohegan.

She was born July 9, 1938, in New York City, the daughter of Arthur and Rose Mazza. After retiring as a travel agent, she was involved with Putnam County seniors.

She is survived by her nephew, Arthur Golden; her great-nephews, Robert and Joseph Ruggiero; and a great-niece, Alexis Golden. Her sister, Muriel Golden, died earlier.