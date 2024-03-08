Candidate petitions due by March 25

The Howland Public Library in Beacon is seeking candidates for four vacancies on its nine-member board of trustees. The election is scheduled for April 25.

Candidates must be U.S. citizens, at least 18 years old and residents of the Beacon school district for at least 30 days before the election. Petitions can be picked up at the library and must be returned by 5 p.m. on March 25, notarized, with the signatures of at least 25 people eligible to vote in school district elections.

Three board seats will be for 5-year terms and one for a 2-year term. They are held by Diane Landau-Flayter and Kathleen Furfey, who are not seeking re-election; Elizabeth Murphy, who was appointed last year to complete an unfinished term; and Phoebe Zinman, who is leaving the board after three years.