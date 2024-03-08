Bottom line: Stay home if you are sick

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidance for people who test positive for COVID-19, suggesting they no longer need to isolate at home for five days.

The guidance, which also applies to respiratory viruses such as influenza and RSV, boils down to staying home if you are sick. It was the first revision to coronavirus guidelines since 2021.

Further, the CDC said symptoms, not testing, should determine when a person can again be in contact with others. It recommends that people isolate until they have been without fever for at least 24 hours and their symptoms improve. After their return, people should be cautious for five days, such as limiting close contact, wearing a mask and improving ventilation.