HHFT will host meeting on Monday at Dutchess Manor

At the Wednesday (March 6) meeting of the Cold Spring Village Board, James Labate and Henry Feldman, who represent the village on the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail Data Committee, submitted a report requesting HHFT take another look at two of its alternative routes.

HHFT’s preferred route would have the Cold Spring portion of the trail begin at Dockside Park and follow the shoreline closely to Little Stony Point.

The Labate-Feldman report contends that Alternative Route 2, which runs north from the Cold Spring train platform toward Little Stony Point, avoiding Dockside Park, is the “least obtrusive and most efficient” of five routes identified as alternatives to HHFT’s preferred route.

Alternative Routes 2 and 3 have been rejected by HHFT in part because they entail blasting rock to achieve a 25-foot setback mandated by Metro-North.

But Labate asserted blasting would not be needed along Alternative Routes 2 and 3, noting that Metro-North’s walkways and platforms in Cold Spring don’t have a 25-foot setback. He also said there are multiple examples of trails that abut railroad tracks.

The report recommends that the consultant conducting pedestrian analysis for HHFT’s preferred route do similar modeling for Alternative Routes 2 and 3 “which have multiple positive attributes the village would prefer.”

Cold Spring Mayor Kathleen Foley and other elected officials met with HHFT representatives on Feb. 29 to examine the two alternative routes. On Wednesday Foley said Alternative Route 2 presents the fewest impacts on residential properties and is worthy of discussion.

“What this boils down to is what MTA [the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which owns Metro-North] is willing to tolerate in terms of setbacks,” Foley said, adding that she, Nelsonville Mayor Chris Winward and Philipstown Supervisor John Van Tassel will continue the conversation with Metro-North.

MJ Martin, HHFT’s director of development and community engagement, said on Thursday (March 7) that Metro-North has said the trail must adhere to a 25-foot setback from the middle of its tracks.

“If there’s any movement on that, it could potentially change how various alternative routes are ranked,” she said. “But every route has to be met on a series of considerations.”

HHFT is hosting a session at Dutchess Manor on Monday (March 11) to review its Alternative Route Analysis and the Shoreline Trail design, but there is a waiting list to attend. Registration for a discussion on April 3 about visitation projections and visitor management strategy opens Tuesday.

In other business…

■ The board awarded a $16,190 contract to Livingston Energy to install four electric-vehicle charger ports on Main Street.

■ The Wednesday meeting included the board’s first discussion of the 2024-25 budget.

■ Foley said the village has sold 199 residential parking stickers. Cold Spring officers will be issuing warnings until March 31. Paid parking on Main Street begins April 1.

■ Cold Spring received a “clean opinion” in an audit of its finances for the year ending May 31, 2023. CPA John Costilow said there were “no instances of non-compliance.”