MANY PEOPLE, ONE PLACE — The opening reception on March 7 for a Garrison School art show at the Desmond-Fish Public Library included a performance by the student jazz band. The exhibit is on display through April 7.

DIRT — An original play produced by the Putnam Theatre Alliance premiered on March 8 at the Philipstown Depot Theatre in Garrison and will be at Arts on the Lake in Kent from March 15-17 and the Tompkins Corners Cultural Center in Putnam Valley on March 23-24. Shown are actors Maia Guest (as Mary Philipse Morris) and Damien Hughes (as Roger Morris).