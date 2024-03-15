Annual raises average 3 percent under pact

The Putnam County Legislature on Tuesday (March 12) approved a five-year agreement with the union representing Sheriff’s Office deputies, investigators and sergeants.

Members of the department’s Police Benevolent Association (PBA) will receive a 3.5 percent raise, retroactive to 2023, under the first year of the agreement, which covers 2023 through 2027 and was ratified on Feb. 27.

Subsequent salary increases total 2.75 percent for 2024 and 2025, and 3 percent for each of the final two years of the agreement.

The agreement limits compensatory time for overtime hours to 340 hours as of Jan. 1 of this year, provides for lump-sum payments of $3,500 for employees who regularly work on holidays and gives Sheriff Kevin McConville the discretion to assign patrol officers to the Department of Social Services building in Carmel.

The PBA agreed to withdraw an unspecified “improper practice” charge filed with the state Public Employment Relations Board, and the sheriff agreed to meet with the union — upon its request, within 90 days of ratification — to discuss changes to the department’s body-camera policy.