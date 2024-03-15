Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 16

Time Machine Dance Party

COLD SPRING

8 – 11 p.m. Move

37 Chestnut St. | haldanearts.org

Dance to music from the ’80s and ’90s at this Haldane Arts Alliance fundraiser. Cost: $45

SUN 17

Knights Breakfast

BEACON

7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. St. John’s Church

35 Willow St. | stjoachim-stjohn.org

The Knights of Columbus Council 445 will serve breakfast, with proceeds benefitting a medical mission to Guatemala. Cost: $10 ($5 ages 5 and younger)

SAT 23

Pet Rabies Clinic

CARMEL

10 a.m. – Noon. Veterans Park

201 Gipsy Trail Road | 845-808-1390, x43160

putnamcountyny.com/health

Bring proof of previous vaccination and get a free shot for your dog, cat or ferret. Masks required. Pets must be leashed or in carriers.

SAT 23

PHAS Dinner

PHILIPSTOWN

5 p.m. Taconic Outdoor Education Center

75 Mountain Laurel Lane

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

The Putnam Highlands Audubon Society will host its annual dinner and silent auction and honor members of the New York State Young Birder Club. Cost: $100

NATURE & OUTDOORS

SAT 16

How to Create a Pollinator Pathway

BEACON

10 a.m. Recreation Center

23 W. Center St.

This panel discussion with Blair Patterson, Monika Aymar-Blair, Anna West and Karen Quiana will offer guidance on how to support pollinators and the importance of connected habitats.

SUN 17

Opening of the Fields

WAPPINGERS FALLS

4 p.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane

commongroundfarm.org

Farm staff and community partners will lead a walk through the fields that includes reflections and readings.

FRI 22

Sap Happy Maple Weekend

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bowdoin Park

85 Sheafe Road | dutchessny.gov/parks

There will be maple syrup demonstrations and tastings today and SUN 24 at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Register online. Cost: $5. On SAT 23, the county will host a 5K run/walk at 8:30 a.m. (register for $20 at dutchessny.gov/maple5k) and a pancake breakfast at 9:15 a.m. Cost: $5 (free for children ages 6 and younger)

SAT 23

Rabbit Ramble

CORNWALL

10 a.m. Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506 x204

hhnaturecenter.org

Learn about the Eastern cottontail and meet a rabbit. Cost: $14 (members $10)

SAT 23

Sugar Maple Celebration

FISHKILL

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sharpe Reservation

436 Van Wyck Lake Road

freshair.org/sharpe

This fundraiser for the Fresh Air Fund will include demonstrations, tastings, a planetarium show, animals and a food and craft market. Free

SUN 24

Maple Syrup Day

PHILIPSTOWN

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D | littlestonypoint.org

Enjoy pancakes, musical performances and hiking at this annual event hosted by the Little Stony Point Citizens Association. Donations welcome. Free





VISUAL ARTS

SAT 16

Herstory

COLD SPRING

1 – 3 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

This is the opening reception for an exhibit of artwork by community members to celebrate Women’s History Month.

SAT 23

SITE Mentor

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

The high school mentorship program’s exhibit theme is The Year Was 1964. Through April 7.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 16

Play Sets

BEACON

10:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Families with children ages 5 and older are invited to explore the galleries; in this session, Dia educators will focus on the work of Michael Heizer and on SAT 23, Rita McBride. Free

SAT 16

Peter and the Wolf

COLD SPRING

1 & 3 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

An orchestra directed by Rachel Evans will perform Prokofiev’s “symphonic fairy tale,” along with a crankie and puppets. The concert will be followed by an instrument petting zoo. Cost: $25 ($5 children)





SAT 16

Encanto

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Watch the 2021 Disney film about a gifted family in a magical house in Colombia and sing along to the soundtrack. Registration required.

SAT 16

Stop-Motion Workshop

BEACON

2 – 6 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Ahead of its annual student film festival, the Foundation for Beacon Schools will lead this workshop for children in kindergarten through fifth grade on making stop-motion films. Registration required

TUES 19

Women’s History Month Storytime & Crafts

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

At this event co-hosted by the museum and the Butterfield Library, learn about Sybil Ludington, who lived in Putnam County during the Revolutionary War, and make a craft. Best for ages 4 to 7. Registration required.

WED 20

Won’t You Be My Neighbor Day

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

To celebrate Fred Rogers’ birthday, the library will set up a recording station to share memories of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, screen episodes and recognize acts of kindness.



WED 20

Painted Seed Pots

GARRISON

3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children ages 5 and older are invited to make containers to grow plants for the first day of spring.

SAT 23

Meet Peat

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Peat, a dog trained to sniff out invasive species for the New York-New Jersey Trail Conference, will visit the library.





SAT 23

Easter Egg Hunt

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Tots Park

4 High St. | 845-265-3191

The Knights of Columbus will host their annual hunt for children ages 8 and younger. Bring baskets and a donation for the Philipstown Food Pantry. The rain date is SAT 30.

SAT 23

Easter Egg Hunt

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Faith Church | 245 Main St.

Children ages 12 and younger are invited to participate, and there will also be a petting zoo. The rain date is SAT 30.

SAT 23

Water Safety Workshop

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Karen Madsen will explain to children ages 3 to 8 how to stay safe around the water. Registration required.

SUN 24

Flying Bird Puppet Workshop

GARRISON

1 – 4 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Bring cereal boxes to design and decorate a bird puppet. Children ages 12 and younger are welcome with an adult and older kids can be dropped off. Cost: $75

TALKS & TOURS

SUN 17

Death Café

GARRISON

3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

This discussion group is open to anyone who wants to become more comfortable talking about death and dying.

SUN 17

Community Conversation About Visitation

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St.

Dar Williams, Evan Thompson, Kiko Lattu and Nat Prentice will host and facilitate this discussion about visitors to Philipstown.

MON 18

Blessed Water

BEACON

7 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.

845-440-3906 | stanzabooks.com

Margot Douaihy will discuss her latest Sister Holiday mystery, a follow-up to Scorched Grace.

TUES 19

Finding Margaret Fuller

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

Allison Pataki will discuss her latest novel, in which the protagonist is the feminist and journalist who led the Transcendentalist movement. The event is co-hosted by the library and Split Rock Books. Registration requested.



TUES 19

Women’s Safety Awareness

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Department of Emergency Response

392 Creek Road | dutchessny.gov/mrc

Poughkeepsie Police Detective Lindsay Chomicki and Officer Kristen Norbom will share tips about how to lower your odds of becoming a crime victim.

WED 20

The Emotional Lives of Teenagers

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

At this book club hosted by the Haldane PTA, parents can discuss Lisa Damour’s book about how to understand teens’ emotional development and stay connected.

THURS 21

Art of the Tarot

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Amy Wilson will discuss the potential for spiritual reflection found in tarot cards, which date to the 15th century.

THURS 21

Commercial Fishing on the Hudson

BEACON

7 p.m. Sloop Club

2 Red Flynn Drive | 845-463-4660

beaconsloopclub.org

John Mylod, former director of Hudson River Sloop Clearwater, will discuss the history of fish and fishing from the boom of the 18th and 19th centuries to more recent decline.

SAT 23

Shibori Workshop

GARRISON

10 a.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Katrin Reifeiss will teach cloth-stitched and binding techniques, followed by a second workshop at 2 p.m. covering folding, clamping and pole-wrapping. Cost: $75 each

SAT 23

Buffalo Soldiers of the Hudson Valley

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

Carla Burns will share family photos and memories about growing up with Black neighbors who served in 19th-century Army regiments.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 16

Yin Mei Dance Company

BEACON

4 p.m. Ethan Cohen KuBe

211 Fishkill Ave. | 845-765-8270

ecfa.com

The company, which is based in New York City, will perform Whispers in the Mountain Temple of Water Moon. Cost: $20 ($45 family, $10 students, seniors)





SAT 16

Dirt

KENT LAKES

7:30 p.m. Arts on the Lake

640 Route 52 | 845-228-2685

artsonthelake.org

The play explores local history through the lives of Wappinger chief Daniel Nimham, an enslaved miller and an heiress from a ruling family. Also SUN 17. Cost: $20 ($15 members, $10 students) The performance will move to the Tompkins Corner Cultural Center in Putnam Valley on SAT 23 and SUN 24. Cost: $25 ($20 seniors, students free)

SAT 16

The Artichoke

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | artichokeshow.com

This month’s storytellers are Erin Barker, Kate Greathead, Andrew McGill, Vernon Payne, Mike Brown and Jim O’Grady. Cost: $20

THURS 21

Jo Koy

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The comedian who hosted the Golden Globes will perform stand-up. Cost: $67 to $92

FRI 22

Chicago

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane Auditorium

15 Craigside Drive | haldaneschool.org

Haldane Drama will perform the popular musical, a satire about corruption in criminal justice and the concept of celebrity criminals. Also SAT 23, SUN 24. Cost: $15 ($8 students, seniors)

FRI 22

Isabel Hagen

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The stand-up comedian and classically trained violist will perform. Cost: $25

FRI 22

The Peking Acrobats

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Marvel at feats of gravity, balance, flexibility and control with live music and special effects. Cost: $37 to $52

SAT 23

Met HD: Roméo Et Juliette

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Soprano Nadine Sierra and tenor Benjamin Bernheim will sing the main roles in this high-definition livestream of the Metropolitan Opera House performance in New York City. Cost: $30 ($28 members, $23 ages 12 and younger)

SUN 24

Cello Stories

GARRISON

4 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf will discuss her “life under Broadway” in the orchestra of more than 20 Broadway shows and also perform. Cost: $25





MUSIC

SAT 16

Modern Music in the Irish Tradition

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | stmaryscoldspring.com

Lindsey Horner and Timothy Hill will perform in the Nave. Donations welcome. Free

SAT 16

Music Collaborative

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Foundry Rose | 55 Main St.

845-809-5480 | thefoundryrose.com

Bring an acoustic instrument and join in to play or sing a favorite song with a group of musicians led by Brian Grahn and Mike Casale.

SAT 16

Joe McPhee with Strings

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center

12 Vassar St. | joemcphee.eventbrite.com

Elysium Furnace Works presents the multi-instrumentalist with a group of 10 string players, including Gwen Laster, Billy Stein, Aliya Ultan and Melanie Dyer. Cost: $30 ($40 door)

SAT 16

The Best of the ’70s

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Dizzyfish and the Uptown Horns will perform rock, pop and folk hits. Cost: $45 ($50 door)

SUN 17

The Jeremiahs

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Celtic band will perform to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

WED 20

Immersive Sound Salon

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Beahive | 6 Eliza St.

845-418-3731 | bit.ly/4aogLg7

Tamalyn Miller and Craig Chin, who perform as Invisible Collage, will use acoustic, electronic and handmade instruments to create a “horizontal listening experience.” Bring a mat. Registration required. Cost: $20 donation

THURS 21

Spyro Gyra

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The Buffalo jazz band is celebrating its 50th year. Cost: $30 to $45

FRI 22

Derek Warfield and The Young Wolfe Tones

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Irish musicians will play songs from their latest release, Let the Birds Fly Free. Cost: $40 ($45 door)





SAT 23

Micky Dolenz

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The Monkees drummer will perform and talk about his career. Cost: $62 to $82

SAT 23

Soggy Po Boys

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The band plays New Orleans-style jazz. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 23

Feast of Friends

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Doors tribute band will play the hits and deep cuts. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 24

Celtic Woman

WEST POINT

3 p.m. Ike Hall | 655 Pitcher Road

845-938-4159 | ikehall.com

The show will feature Irish song and dance. Cost: $48

SUN 24

Brasil Guitar Duo

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

Douglas Lora and João Luiz’s program will include compositions by Egberto Gismonti, Leo Brouwer and Frederic Hand. Cost: $35 ($10 students)





SUN 24

Hot Club of Cowtown

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The trio will play music from its latest release, Wild Kingdom. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

CIVIC

MON 18

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 18

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

TUES 19

Mayor and Trustee Election

NELSONVILLE

Noon – 9 p.m. Village Hall

260 Main St. | nelsonvilleny.gov

TUES 19

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane Middle School

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org

WED 20

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

SAT 23

Early Voting

PHILIPSTOWN

8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

North Highlands Firehouse

504 Fishkill Road | putnamboe.com

Philipstown voters registered with a party can vote ahead of the April 2 presidential primary. Daily through March 30.

SAT 23

Early Voting

FISHKILL

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Town Hall | 807 Route 52

elections.dutchessny.gov

Beacon voters registered with a party can vote ahead of the April 2 presidential primary. Daily through March 30.