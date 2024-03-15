Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 16
Time Machine Dance Party
COLD SPRING
8 – 11 p.m. Move
37 Chestnut St. | haldanearts.org
Dance to music from the ’80s and ’90s at this Haldane Arts Alliance fundraiser. Cost: $45
SUN 17
Knights Breakfast
BEACON
7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. St. John’s Church
35 Willow St. | stjoachim-stjohn.org
The Knights of Columbus Council 445 will serve breakfast, with proceeds benefitting a medical mission to Guatemala. Cost: $10 ($5 ages 5 and younger)
SAT 23
Pet Rabies Clinic
CARMEL
10 a.m. – Noon. Veterans Park
201 Gipsy Trail Road | 845-808-1390, x43160
putnamcountyny.com/health
Bring proof of previous vaccination and get a free shot for your dog, cat or ferret. Masks required. Pets must be leashed or in carriers.
SAT 23
PHAS Dinner
PHILIPSTOWN
5 p.m. Taconic Outdoor Education Center
75 Mountain Laurel Lane
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
The Putnam Highlands Audubon Society will host its annual dinner and silent auction and honor members of the New York State Young Birder Club. Cost: $100
NATURE & OUTDOORS
SAT 16
How to Create a Pollinator Pathway
BEACON
10 a.m. Recreation Center
23 W. Center St.
This panel discussion with Blair Patterson, Monika Aymar-Blair, Anna West and Karen Quiana will offer guidance on how to support pollinators and the importance of connected habitats.
SUN 17
Opening of the Fields
WAPPINGERS FALLS
4 p.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane
commongroundfarm.org
Farm staff and community partners will lead a walk through the fields that includes reflections and readings.
FRI 22
Sap Happy Maple Weekend
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bowdoin Park
85 Sheafe Road | dutchessny.gov/parks
There will be maple syrup demonstrations and tastings today and SUN 24 at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Register online. Cost: $5. On SAT 23, the county will host a 5K run/walk at 8:30 a.m. (register for $20 at dutchessny.gov/maple5k) and a pancake breakfast at 9:15 a.m. Cost: $5 (free for children ages 6 and younger)
SAT 23
Rabbit Ramble
CORNWALL
10 a.m. Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506 x204
hhnaturecenter.org
Learn about the Eastern cottontail and meet a rabbit. Cost: $14 (members $10)
SAT 23
Sugar Maple Celebration
FISHKILL
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sharpe Reservation
436 Van Wyck Lake Road
freshair.org/sharpe
This fundraiser for the Fresh Air Fund will include demonstrations, tastings, a planetarium show, animals and a food and craft market. Free
SUN 24
Maple Syrup Day
PHILIPSTOWN
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D | littlestonypoint.org
Enjoy pancakes, musical performances and hiking at this annual event hosted by the Little Stony Point Citizens Association. Donations welcome. Free
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 16
Herstory
COLD SPRING
1 – 3 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
This is the opening reception for an exhibit of artwork by community members to celebrate Women’s History Month.
SAT 23
SITE Mentor
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
The high school mentorship program’s exhibit theme is The Year Was 1964. Through April 7.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 16
Play Sets
BEACON
10:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Families with children ages 5 and older are invited to explore the galleries; in this session, Dia educators will focus on the work of Michael Heizer and on SAT 23, Rita McBride. Free
SAT 16
Peter and the Wolf
COLD SPRING
1 & 3 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
An orchestra directed by Rachel Evans will perform Prokofiev’s “symphonic fairy tale,” along with a crankie and puppets. The concert will be followed by an instrument petting zoo. Cost: $25 ($5 children)
SAT 16
Encanto
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Watch the 2021 Disney film about a gifted family in a magical house in Colombia and sing along to the soundtrack. Registration required.
SAT 16
Stop-Motion Workshop
BEACON
2 – 6 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Ahead of its annual student film festival, the Foundation for Beacon Schools will lead this workshop for children in kindergarten through fifth grade on making stop-motion films. Registration required
TUES 19
Women’s History Month Storytime & Crafts
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
At this event co-hosted by the museum and the Butterfield Library, learn about Sybil Ludington, who lived in Putnam County during the Revolutionary War, and make a craft. Best for ages 4 to 7. Registration required.
WED 20
Won’t You Be My Neighbor Day
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
To celebrate Fred Rogers’ birthday, the library will set up a recording station to share memories of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, screen episodes and recognize acts of kindness.
WED 20
Painted Seed Pots
GARRISON
3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children ages 5 and older are invited to make containers to grow plants for the first day of spring.
SAT 23
Meet Peat
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Peat, a dog trained to sniff out invasive species for the New York-New Jersey Trail Conference, will visit the library.
SAT 23
Easter Egg Hunt
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Tots Park
4 High St. | 845-265-3191
The Knights of Columbus will host their annual hunt for children ages 8 and younger. Bring baskets and a donation for the Philipstown Food Pantry. The rain date is SAT 30.
SAT 23
Easter Egg Hunt
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Faith Church | 245 Main St.
Children ages 12 and younger are invited to participate, and there will also be a petting zoo. The rain date is SAT 30.
SAT 23
Water Safety Workshop
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Karen Madsen will explain to children ages 3 to 8 how to stay safe around the water. Registration required.
SUN 24
Flying Bird Puppet Workshop
GARRISON
1 – 4 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Bring cereal boxes to design and decorate a bird puppet. Children ages 12 and younger are welcome with an adult and older kids can be dropped off. Cost: $75
TALKS & TOURS
SUN 17
Death Café
GARRISON
3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
This discussion group is open to anyone who wants to become more comfortable talking about death and dying.
SUN 17
Community Conversation About Visitation
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St.
Dar Williams, Evan Thompson, Kiko Lattu and Nat Prentice will host and facilitate this discussion about visitors to Philipstown.
MON 18
Blessed Water
BEACON
7 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.
845-440-3906 | stanzabooks.com
Margot Douaihy will discuss her latest Sister Holiday mystery, a follow-up to Scorched Grace.
TUES 19
Finding Margaret Fuller
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
Allison Pataki will discuss her latest novel, in which the protagonist is the feminist and journalist who led the Transcendentalist movement. The event is co-hosted by the library and Split Rock Books. Registration requested.
TUES 19
Women’s Safety Awareness
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Department of Emergency Response
392 Creek Road | dutchessny.gov/mrc
Poughkeepsie Police Detective Lindsay Chomicki and Officer Kristen Norbom will share tips about how to lower your odds of becoming a crime victim.
WED 20
The Emotional Lives of Teenagers
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
At this book club hosted by the Haldane PTA, parents can discuss Lisa Damour’s book about how to understand teens’ emotional development and stay connected.
THURS 21
Art of the Tarot
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Amy Wilson will discuss the potential for spiritual reflection found in tarot cards, which date to the 15th century.
THURS 21
Commercial Fishing on the Hudson
BEACON
7 p.m. Sloop Club
2 Red Flynn Drive | 845-463-4660
beaconsloopclub.org
John Mylod, former director of Hudson River Sloop Clearwater, will discuss the history of fish and fishing from the boom of the 18th and 19th centuries to more recent decline.
SAT 23
Shibori Workshop
GARRISON
10 a.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Katrin Reifeiss will teach cloth-stitched and binding techniques, followed by a second workshop at 2 p.m. covering folding, clamping and pole-wrapping. Cost: $75 each
SAT 23
Buffalo Soldiers of the Hudson Valley
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
Carla Burns will share family photos and memories about growing up with Black neighbors who served in 19th-century Army regiments.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 16
Yin Mei Dance Company
BEACON
4 p.m. Ethan Cohen KuBe
211 Fishkill Ave. | 845-765-8270
ecfa.com
The company, which is based in New York City, will perform Whispers in the Mountain Temple of Water Moon. Cost: $20 ($45 family, $10 students, seniors)
SAT 16
Dirt
KENT LAKES
7:30 p.m. Arts on the Lake
640 Route 52 | 845-228-2685
artsonthelake.org
The play explores local history through the lives of Wappinger chief Daniel Nimham, an enslaved miller and an heiress from a ruling family. Also SUN 17. Cost: $20 ($15 members, $10 students) The performance will move to the Tompkins Corner Cultural Center in Putnam Valley on SAT 23 and SUN 24. Cost: $25 ($20 seniors, students free)
SAT 16
The Artichoke
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | artichokeshow.com
This month’s storytellers are Erin Barker, Kate Greathead, Andrew McGill, Vernon Payne, Mike Brown and Jim O’Grady. Cost: $20
THURS 21
Jo Koy
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The comedian who hosted the Golden Globes will perform stand-up. Cost: $67 to $92
FRI 22
Chicago
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane Auditorium
15 Craigside Drive | haldaneschool.org
Haldane Drama will perform the popular musical, a satire about corruption in criminal justice and the concept of celebrity criminals. Also SAT 23, SUN 24. Cost: $15 ($8 students, seniors)
FRI 22
Isabel Hagen
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The stand-up comedian and classically trained violist will perform. Cost: $25
FRI 22
The Peking Acrobats
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Marvel at feats of gravity, balance, flexibility and control with live music and special effects. Cost: $37 to $52
SAT 23
Met HD: Roméo Et Juliette
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Soprano Nadine Sierra and tenor Benjamin Bernheim will sing the main roles in this high-definition livestream of the Metropolitan Opera House performance in New York City. Cost: $30 ($28 members, $23 ages 12 and younger)
SUN 24
Cello Stories
GARRISON
4 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf will discuss her “life under Broadway” in the orchestra of more than 20 Broadway shows and also perform. Cost: $25
MUSIC
SAT 16
Modern Music in the Irish Tradition
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | stmaryscoldspring.com
Lindsey Horner and Timothy Hill will perform in the Nave. Donations welcome. Free
SAT 16
Music Collaborative
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Foundry Rose | 55 Main St.
845-809-5480 | thefoundryrose.com
Bring an acoustic instrument and join in to play or sing a favorite song with a group of musicians led by Brian Grahn and Mike Casale.
SAT 16
Joe McPhee with Strings
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center
12 Vassar St. | joemcphee.eventbrite.com
Elysium Furnace Works presents the multi-instrumentalist with a group of 10 string players, including Gwen Laster, Billy Stein, Aliya Ultan and Melanie Dyer. Cost: $30 ($40 door)
SAT 16
The Best of the ’70s
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Dizzyfish and the Uptown Horns will perform rock, pop and folk hits. Cost: $45 ($50 door)
SUN 17
The Jeremiahs
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Celtic band will perform to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
WED 20
Immersive Sound Salon
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Beahive | 6 Eliza St.
845-418-3731 | bit.ly/4aogLg7
Tamalyn Miller and Craig Chin, who perform as Invisible Collage, will use acoustic, electronic and handmade instruments to create a “horizontal listening experience.” Bring a mat. Registration required. Cost: $20 donation
THURS 21
Spyro Gyra
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The Buffalo jazz band is celebrating its 50th year. Cost: $30 to $45
FRI 22
Derek Warfield and The Young Wolfe Tones
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Irish musicians will play songs from their latest release, Let the Birds Fly Free. Cost: $40 ($45 door)
SAT 23
Micky Dolenz
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The Monkees drummer will perform and talk about his career. Cost: $62 to $82
SAT 23
Soggy Po Boys
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The band plays New Orleans-style jazz. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 23
Feast of Friends
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Doors tribute band will play the hits and deep cuts. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 24
Celtic Woman
WEST POINT
3 p.m. Ike Hall | 655 Pitcher Road
845-938-4159 | ikehall.com
The show will feature Irish song and dance. Cost: $48
SUN 24
Brasil Guitar Duo
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
Douglas Lora and João Luiz’s program will include compositions by Egberto Gismonti, Leo Brouwer and Frederic Hand. Cost: $35 ($10 students)
SUN 24
Hot Club of Cowtown
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The trio will play music from its latest release, Wild Kingdom. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
CIVIC
MON 18
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 18
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
TUES 19
Mayor and Trustee Election
NELSONVILLE
Noon – 9 p.m. Village Hall
260 Main St. | nelsonvilleny.gov
TUES 19
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane Middle School
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org
WED 20
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
SAT 23
Early Voting
PHILIPSTOWN
8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
North Highlands Firehouse
504 Fishkill Road | putnamboe.com
Philipstown voters registered with a party can vote ahead of the April 2 presidential primary. Daily through March 30.
SAT 23
Early Voting
FISHKILL
9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Town Hall | 807 Route 52
elections.dutchessny.gov
Beacon voters registered with a party can vote ahead of the April 2 presidential primary. Daily through March 30.
