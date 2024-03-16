Select incidents from January

Beacon officers responded to 627 calls, including 46 auto crashes and 13 domestic disputes.

Monday, Jan. 1

A Main Street caller reported stolen medication.

Tuesday, Jan. 2

A Jackson Street caller reported lost license plates.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

A Tompkins Terrace caller reported being harassed by an individual known to her.

Friday, Jan. 5

Officers responded to Helen Court after a report that a person had been assaulted.

Joseph C. Istvan, 62, of Beacon, was charged with having an open container on Fishkill Avenue.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

A Tompkins Terrace caller reported a slashed vehicle tire.

Thursday, Jan. 11

A Hudson Avenue caller reported receiving harassing messages from an unknown individual.

Robert C. Mickle, 38, of Beacon, was charged with petit larceny after an incident on Main Street.

Friday, Jan. 12

A South Avenue caller reported damage to his vehicle as the result of a hit-and-run.

Joseph M. Matias, 32, of Beacon, was charged with third-degree aggravated driving without a license after a traffic stop on Blackburn Avenue.

A Tioronda Avenue caller reported damage to his car as the result of a hit-and-run.

Sunday, Jan. 14

Officers responded to Main Street after a call that a car was parked in a vendor’s spot during Farmers Market hours. Officers attempted but were unable to contact the owner so the vehicle was impounded.

A Beacon Street caller reported damage to her car as the result of a hit-and-run.

Officers responded to an individual who reported damage to her vehicle as the result of a hit-and-run.

Monday, Jan. 15

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.

Tuesday, Jan. 16

A Main Street caller reported damage to his vehicle as the result of a hit-and-run.

Wednesday, Jan. 17

A Verplanck Avenue caller reported damage to her vehicle as the result of a hit-and-run.

Daniel F. Mcluckey, 67, of Beacon, was charged with driving while impaired after a traffic stop on Church Street.

Thursday, Jan. 18

An Eliza Street caller reported that her home had been burglarized while she was away.

A Main Street caller reported receiving harassing messages from an unknown individual.

Sunday, Jan. 21

Patricia A. Dolan, 60, of Mohegan Lake, was charged with third-degree aggravated driving without a license after a traffic stop on Fishkill Avenue.

Tuesday, Jan. 23

A James Street caller reported being bitten by a dog while on a home visit.

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Corey J. Adams, 34, of Fishkill, was processed on a bench warrant.

Thursday, Jan. 25

Antonio G. Hanson, 35, and George R. Leo, 32, both of Beacon, were each charged with disorderly conduct after a fight on Main Street.

A caller reported damage to his vehicle as the result of a hit-and-run.

Friday, Jan. 26

Patricia A. Dolan, 60, of Mohegan Lake, was charged with third-degree aggravated driving without a license after a traffic stop on North Chestnut Street.

Monday, Jan. 29

Rosetta Manicchio, 61, of Beacon, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny after an incident on Fishkill Avenue.

A Beskin Place caller reported that a suspicious male tried to enter her home to sell “high-efficiency products.”

A Van Kleeck Avenue caller reported damage to her vehicle while it was parked in her driveway as the result of a hit-and-run.

Daniel F. Mcluckey, 67, of Beacon, was charged with driving while impaired by drugs and alcohol after a traffic stop on Tioronda Avenue.

Editor’s note: The information here is provided to The Current by the Beacon Police Department. It may not be complete; although state law generally treats police blotter records as public records, the department has in the past removed information about serious incidents at its discretion. The Beacon Police Department posts an abbreviated daily blotter online, as does the New York State Police (Troop K, Zone 2).