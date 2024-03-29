Wappinger: Town Pauses Development

The Town Board enacted a moratorium at its March 11 meeting on the construction of large-scale multi-family housing developments.

According to Mid Hudson News, Supervisor Joseph Cavaccini noted that, at 28 square miles, Wappinger is the smallest town in Dutchess County but has the second-highest density, with 40 percent of housing occupied by multiple families.

“We are looking to identify areas to preserve, limit further congestion and overcrowding, as well as foster new development in places that are innovative and that make the most sense for our community,” he said.

White Plains: Official Arrested on Ethics Charge

A Westchester County assistant health commissioner was arrested March 20 on allegations that he failed to report to the county Board of Ethics that he had earned more than $95,000 over three years as an environmental health consultant.

According to the county district attorney, Peter DeLucia, 54, of South Salem, was charged with three felonies because he allegedly did not disclose the earnings on his annual financial disclosure forms in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Poughkeepsie: Council Rejects Cease-fire Resolution

A resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza fell one vote short on March 19 of being adopted by the Common Council.

Earlier this month, the council chair shut down a meeting after speakers began to shout at each other and council members during public comment on the proposed resolution.

The resolution was not on the agenda for the March 19 meeting. After being introduced, only four of the nine members voted to approve it, one short of a majority. Three members abstained and two voted no.

“I believe that this is an international issue and I was elected to take care of city matters,” said Ernest Henry, who abstained, a sentiment echoed by his two colleagues who did not vote.

After the vote, audience members berated the council and each other. At one point, one spectator shouted down others in the audience: “You’re not from Poughkeepsie! The four of you! You’re from Beacon!”

Albany: State Distributes Housing Funds

New York State announced on March 18 that it would distribute $56 million in tax credits and $204 million in subsidies to build or preserve 1,852 homes in 29 developments.

In the Mid-Hudson region, Reservoir Place in Carmel, a five-building, 75-building complex under construction on vacant land by Kearney Realty and the Housing Action Council will receive $4.6 million. Kearney also will receive $5.4 million for its Locust Hill development in Rhinebeck.

The state is sending $6.6 million to the developers of Harmony Hall in New Paltz, a 51-unit senior complex, and $8.6 million for the second phase of the Admiral Halsey Senior Village in Poughkeepsie. The latter project is being co-developed by the nonprofit Hudson River Housing.

Newburgh: Storm Clouds for Festival

Newburgh Illuminated, which did not happen in 2023 because of disagreements between festival organizers and the city, faces the same dilemma in 2024.

According to Mid Hudson News, organizers have asked the city to bring in state police troopers and Dutchess County Sheriff’s deputies to help City of Newburgh Police, as well as to provide golf carts. “There is no way that I can, or the handful of us, can manage a 100,000-person festival that covers miles on foot,” said organizer Rich Fracasse.

Mayor Torrance Harvey has said the city cannot agree to those terms, according to Mid Hudson News. The festival, established in 2013, usually takes place in June. It was postponed last year on April 12 and canceled on May 8.

Stewart Airport: Breeze Adds Fort Myers

Breeze Airways announced on Tuesday (March 26) that it will offer twice-weekly service from New York Stewart International Airport to Fort Myers, Florida, beginning Oct. 2.